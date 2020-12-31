13:44 | 31.12.2020

India Uninterruptible Power Supply Systems Market 2016-2026F – ResearchAndMarkets.com

The “India Uninterruptible Power Supply Systems Market (2020-2026): Market Forecast By KVA Rating, by Phases, by Applications, by Regions, and Competitive Landscape” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering. India Uninterruptible Power Supply Systems Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% during 2020-2026F. The India Uninterruptible Power Supply Systems market witnessed moderate growth during the period 2016-2019 underpinned by rapid growth in the commercial sector owing to the ongoing digitization of the country. The increasing demand of uninterrupted power supply by the IT, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Education and the retail sector are the major drivers for the UPS market in India. However, the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic is anticipated to bring a slowdown in the market during the year 2020 as a result of halt in the business operations, manufacturing units and the stringent lockdown imposed in the country. Recovery is expected in market revenues post-2020, with a gradual opening of economic activities and restart of the on-campus business operations, manufacturing sector and educational institutions. Rising investment in the IT, cloud computing, data center, and the manufacturing industry with the aim of making India self-reliant under the various government policies like Make in India, Digital India, and the Atmanirbhar Bharat concept are the major factors driving the growth of India uninterruptible power supply systems market. India is on the path to become a manufacturing hub over the coming years with government efforts to support the continued expansion of this sector. Several global giants such as General Electric, Toshiba, Siemens, and Boeing have either set up or are in process of setting up their manufacturing plants in India. The aforementioned developments along with the rising number of data centers across the country would propel the demand for uninterruptible power supply systems in India over the years to come. In India, the commercial sector has captured the majority of the market revenue share in 2019, and the segment is expected to dominate the overall market revenues during the forecast period as well, since the IT companies, data centers, government offices along with hospitals and hotels rely on uninterruptible power supply systems as a source of power backup for continued business operations. The commercial, hospitality, and manufacturing sectors are the key verticals generating a major chunk of demand for uninterrupted power supply systems market in India.

Markets Covered

The Report provides a detailed analysis of the following market segments:

By kVA Ratings

Below 1kVA 1 – 5kVA 1 – 20kVA 1 – 50kVA 1 – 200kVA Above 200kVA

By Phases

Single Phase Three Phase

By Applications

Commercial Industrial Residential

By Regions

Northern Western Southern Eastern

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary 2. Introduction 3. India Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems Market Overview 4. India Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems Market Dynamics 5. India Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems Market Trends 6. India Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems Market Overview, By kVA Rating 7. India Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems Market Overview, By Phases 8. India UninterruptiblePower Supply (UPS) Systems Market Overview, By Application 9. India Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems Market Overview, By Region 10. India UninterruptiblePower Supply (UPS) Systems Market Key Performance Indicators 11. India Uninterruptable Power Supply (UPS) Systems Market Opportunity Assessment 12. India Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems Market Competitive Landscape 13. Company Profiles Consul Neowatt Power Solutions Pvt. Ltd. Delta Power Solutions India Pvt Ltd Eaton Power Quality Pvt Ltd. Hitach Hi-rel Power Electronics Pvt Ltd Microtek International Pvt Ltd. Novateur Electrical & Digital Systems Pvt Ltd Schneider Electric India Socomec Innovative Power Solutions Pvt. Ltd. Switching AVO Electro Power Ltd. Vertiv Energy Pvt. Ltd. For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hy0pxe

