Indian Animal Feed Market Growth Forecasts to 2026: Increasing Demand for Animal-Based Food – ResearchAndMarkets.com

The “India Animal Feed Market – Forecasts from 2021 to 2026” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering. The Indian animal feed market is projected to witness a compound annual growth rate of 2.68% to grow to US$13,353.235 million by 2026, from US$11,098.868 million in 2019. The market is expected to surge in the country due to the rising food demand, increasing disposable income, and growth in the dairy sector. The growing demand for animal protein derived from the livestock and poultry sector has been fueling the demand for animal feed products. According to the data given by the Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairy, the total livestock population was at 535.78 million in the country in the year 2019, showing a surge of 4.6% over the Livestock census in 2012. The total number of cattle in the country was 192.49 million in the year 2019. The population of poultry was at 851.81 million in 2019. The rising dairy industry is also expected to play a major role in the market growth, in the coming years. According to the National Dairy Development Board, India produced 187.7 million tonnes of milk in FY2019. Major companies and associations have been making significant developments in the market, in the past few years. For instance, in August 2021, The Poultry Breeders Association had sent a recommendation to the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry, and Dairying, intending to allow them to import 15 lakh tonnes of soybean meal to meet the demand for the raw material in the country. Soybean meal is an imperative material for shrimp, fish, poultry, cattle, and dairy farmers in the country. According to the data given by the Indian government, the country has been importing around 5 lakh tonnes of oil meals and around 3 lakh tonnes of oilseeds from non-GM origins, in the past few years. These trends and developments are expected to play a major role in the market growth, in the coming years.

Increasing demand for animal-based food is expected to drive market growth

The market is expected to surge in the coming years, due to the rise in the demand for animal-based food, such as meat, chicken, and others in the country. According to the data given by the Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying, there were over 9.06 million pigs in the country, and around 851.81 million poultry in 2019, with a significant increase from the last census in 2012. The country had over 1.3 billion people, and even a tiny per capita per consumption has the potential to surge the demand for animal feed in the country. According to the data given by the Indian Council of Food and Agriculture, the country’s per capita consumption of poultry meat has been around 3.1 kg per annum. The country’s per capita consumption of meat has been around 5.6 kg, per annum. Moreover, according to the trends given by the Food and Agriculture Organization, the demand for poultry meat is expected to increase by 850% by the year 2040, from around 1.05 million tonnes to 9.92 million tonnes, per annum. The rise in meat and chicken consumption is expected to increase the demand for high-quality animal feed products.

Cereals & Grains Wheat Maize Barley Oilseeds Soybean Rapeseed Others Pulses Others Key Topics Covered:1. INTRODUCTION2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY3. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY4. MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1. Market Drivers 4.2. Market Restraints 4.3. Porter’s Five Force Analysis 4.4. Industry Value Chain Analysis

5. INDIA ANIMAL FEED BY TYPE (IN US$ MILLION) (IN MMT)6. INDIA ANIMAL FEED MARKET BY LIVESTOCK (IN US$ MILLION) (IN MMT)7. INDIA ANIMAL FEED MARKET BY FORM (IN US$ MILLION) (IN MMT)8. INDIA ANIMAL FEED MARKET BY PRODUCTION SYSTEMS (IN US$ MILLION) (IN MMT)9. INDIA ANIMAL FEED MARKET BY SOURCE (IN US$ MILLION) (IN MMT)10. INDIA ANIMAL FEED MARKET BY RAW MATERIALS (IN US$ MILLION) (IN MMT)11. COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT AND ANALYSIS12. COMPANY PROFILES

Alltech Cargill, Incorporated Purina Animal Nutrition (Land O’Lakes) Archer Daniels Midland BASF SE Godrej Agrovet Golden Feeds Avitech For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/twdgch

