|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
13:34 | 07.01.2020
Indonesia’s Mining Fiscal Regime, 2019 – Coal, Gold, Bauxite, Copper & Nickel – ResearchAndMarkets.com
The “Indonesia’s Mining Fiscal Regime 2019” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
The Indonesia’s Mining Fiscal Regime 2019 report outlines the country’s governing bodies, laws, mining licenses, rights and obligations. It envisages tax and royalty related information on commodities including coal, copper, gold, silver, and nickel.
Indonesia has abundant minerals, including coal, gold, bauxite, copper, and nickel, alongside the potential to produce alluvial diamonds. It plays a crucial role in the global coal markets and is among the largest suppliers of coal to Asian markets such as India, China, South Korea, Japan, and Taiwan. The Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources (MEMR) is the country’s chief governing body. It endeavors to improve energy and mineral operations, making them more efficient, sustainable and environmentally friendly. The country’s Association of Exploration and Mining Development promotes the minerals sector in Indonesia in socially, politically, environmentally and commercially responsible ways. Besides, it also attracts investment for new resource discoveries in the country and assists the government in developing mineral policies.
Find out Indonesia’s governing bodies, major laws in the industry
Identify mineral licenses and mining areas in the country
2.2 Ease of Doing Business
2.3 Corruption Index
2.4 Minerals Overview
5.2 Obligations
6.2 Mining Areas
7.2 Mining Taxes
7.2.1 Fixed Fee
7.2.2 Production Fees/Royalty Rate
7.3 Depreciation
7.4 Withholding Tax
7.5 Luxury-Goods Sales Tax (LGST)
7.6 Tax Loss
7.7 Value-Added Tax (VAT)
8.2 Methodology
8.3 Coverage
8.4 Secondary Research
8.5 Contact Us
8.6 Disclaimer
PGE Energia Odnawialna SA
PGE Polska Grupa Energetyczna SA
Tauron Polska Energia SA
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ot3961
|Partner
|Nutzung
|Quellen & Copyright
|ARIVA.DE AG
|Goldinvest.de
|AGB
|Werbung
|Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
|Deutsche Börse AG
|iwr.de
|Impressum
|© 1998-2020 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
|eResearch
|MIDAS Research
|Datenschutz
|Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
|finanznachrichten.de
|Performaxx
|Disclaimer