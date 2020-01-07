ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
13:34 | 07.01.2020
Indonesia’s Mining Fiscal Regime, 2019 – Coal, Gold, Bauxite, Copper & Nickel – ResearchAndMarkets.com

The “Indonesia’s Mining Fiscal Regime 2019” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The Indonesia’s Mining Fiscal Regime 2019 report outlines the country’s governing bodies, laws, mining licenses, rights and obligations. It envisages tax and royalty related information on commodities including coal, copper, gold, silver, and nickel.

Indonesia has abundant minerals, including coal, gold, bauxite, copper, and nickel, alongside the potential to produce alluvial diamonds. It plays a crucial role in the global coal markets and is among the largest suppliers of coal to Asian markets such as India, China, South Korea, Japan, and Taiwan. The Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources (MEMR) is the country’s chief governing body. It endeavors to improve energy and mineral operations, making them more efficient, sustainable and environmentally friendly. The country’s Association of Exploration and Mining Development promotes the minerals sector in Indonesia in socially, politically, environmentally and commercially responsible ways. Besides, it also attracts investment for new resource discoveries in the country and assists the government in developing mineral policies.
Scope
To gain an overview of the Indonesia’s mining fiscal regime

Find out Indonesia’s governing bodies, major laws in the industry

Identify mineral licenses and mining areas in the country
Reasons to buy
The report outlines the governing bodies, laws, mining licenses, rights, obligations and key fiscal terms which includes central taxes, royalties, corporate income tax, depreciation, withholding tax, and value added tax (VAT)
Key Topics Covered: 1 Executive Summary 2 India’s Mining Fiscal Regime: Ease of Doing Business
2.1 Macroeconomic Performance

2.2 Ease of Doing Business

2.3 Corruption Index

2.4 Minerals Overview
3 Indonesia’s Mining Fiscal Regime: Governing Bodies 4 Indonesia’s Mining Fiscal Regime: Laws and Regulations
4.1 Law on Mineral and Coal Mining No. 4 of 2009
5 Indonesia’s Mining Fiscal Regime: Rights and Obligations
5.1 Rights

5.2 Obligations
6 Indonesia’s Mining Fiscal Regime: Mineral Licenses and Mining Areas
6.1 Mining Licenses

6.2 Mining Areas
7 Indonesia’s Mining Fiscal Regime: Taxes, and Royalties
7.1 Corporate Income Tax (CIT)

7.2 Mining Taxes

7.2.1 Fixed Fee

7.2.2 Production Fees/Royalty Rate

7.3 Depreciation

7.4 Withholding Tax

7.5 Luxury-Goods Sales Tax (LGST)

7.6 Tax Loss

7.7 Value-Added Tax (VAT)
8 Appendix
8.1 Abbreviations

8.2 Methodology

8.3 Coverage

8.4 Secondary Research

8.5 Contact Us

8.6 Disclaimer
Companies Mentioned
EDP Renovaveis SA

PGE Energia Odnawialna SA

PGE Polska Grupa Energetyczna SA

Tauron Polska Energia SA

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ot3961
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200107005562/en/

NEWSLETTER

Abonnieren Sie jetzt unsere
Financial.de-Newsletter:
- Daily
- Weekly

WIRTSCHAFTSNACHRICHTEN

13:33 Uhr | 07.01.2020
OTS: SENovation-Award / ...

13:29 Uhr | 07.01.2020
GESAMT-ROUNDUP: Bundeswehr ...

13:27 Uhr | 07.01.2020
Devisen: Euro gibt leicht nach

13:19 Uhr | 07.01.2020
Preis für Opec-Öl gestiegen

13:18 Uhr | 07.01.2020
Dieselskandal: Anleger klagen ...

Kursverzögerung mind. +15 min

 

 

 
Partner Nutzung Quellen & Copyright
ARIVA.DE AG Goldinvest.de AGB Werbung Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
Deutsche Börse AG iwr.de Impressum © 1998-2020 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
eResearch MIDAS Research Datenschutz Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
finanznachrichten.de Performaxx Disclaimer