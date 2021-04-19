12:35 | 16.08.2021

Industrial Automation And Control Systems Market Worth $288.93 Billion By 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — The global industrial automation and control systems market [https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/industrial-automation-market?utm_source=prnewswire&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=ict_16-august-21&utm_term=industrial_automation_control_systems_market&utm_content=rd] size is expected to reach USD 288.93 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 8.9% from 2021 to 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The proliferation of digitized industrial solutions is paving the way for the growth of the industry globally. Manufacturing and healthcare facilities are heavily investing in the deployment of automation technologies to streamline and simplify their everyday operations.https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/661327/Grand_View_Research_Logo.jpg [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/661327/Grand_View_Research_Logo.jpg]Key Insights & Findings:

— The market participants are primarily focused on implementing strategies

such as partnerships, new product developments, mergers and

acquisitions, and geographic expansions to stay competitive in the

market

— Growing investments and ongoing developments in the manufacturing sector

are anticipated to propel the growth of the market. Industries such as

automotive, aerospace, and heavy engineering are increasingly

digitalizing and transforming their manufacturing processes

— The market is witnessing a tremendous surge in the adoption of

industrial robots to attain accuracy and precision in the production

processes. The segment is expected to register a CAGR exceeding 11.0%

from 2021 to 2028

— End users across the Middle East and Africa are making continuous

investments to upgrade their traditional manufacturing facilities and

adopt advanced automation practices, driving the adoption of industrial

automation across the region

Read 130 page research report, “Industrial Automation And Control Systems Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Component (Industrial Robots, Control Valves), By Control System (DCS, PLC, SCADA), By Vertical, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 – 2028 [https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/industrial-automation-market?utm_source=prnewswire&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=ict_16-august-21&utm_term=industrial_automation_control_systems_market&utm_content=rd1]”, by Grand View ResearchThe discovery of new crude oil reserves and growing need for enhanced security and safety standards in oil refineries are driving the demand for Distributed Control System (DCS) in the oil and gas industry. Additionally, the manufacturing and water and wastewater industries are widely adopting SCADA systems owing to their benefits, such as scalability and reliability.The prevalence of Industry 4.0 has given rise to substantial opportunities for market participants engaged in offering automation, robotics, intelligent control systems, and IIoT technologies to the manufacturing sector. Leading automation control system companies incorporate advanced technologies in their product offerings to help users simplify their daily activities. Additionally, companies are focused on innovating industry-specific customized solutions to reduce production costs, optimize efficiency with adequate resources, and standardize operations.The spread of the COVID-19 virus had resulted in partial or complete closures of manufacturing facilities in several countries, halting the production for a prolonged duration. The crippling impact of the pandemic highlighted critical gaps in the manufacturing sector. Nevertheless, companies are rebuilding their sustainability plans and re-inventing their supply chain models by exploring automation possibilities to reduce the future impact of the crisis on the production lines. While in the pre-COVID era, automation was seen as a means to achieve cost reduction, innovation, and customer visibility, its purpose has now shifted to survival and damage limitation. According to Cairn, an Indian oil & gas plant, automation and digitization have helped the company to recover its daily production of 1.6 lakh barrels against 1.8 lakh barrels with less than one-third of its workforce, due to stringent quarantine measures.Grand View Research has segmented the global industrial automation and control systems market based on component, control system, vertical, and region:

— Industrial Automation And Control Systems Component Outlook (Revenue,

USD Billion, 2018 – 2028) — HMI

— Industrial Robots

— Control Valves

— Sensors

— Others

— Industrial Automation And Control System Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion,

2018 – 2028) — DCS

— PLC

— SCADA

— Others

— Industrial Automation And Control Systems Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD

Billion, 2018 – 2028) — Aerospace & Defense

— Automotive

— Chemical

— Energy & Utilities

— Food & Beverage

— Healthcare

— Manufacturing

— Mining & Metal

— Oil & Gas

— Transportation

— Others

— Industrial Automation And Control Systems Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD

Billion, 2018 – 2028) — North America — U.S.

— Canada

— Europe — U.K.

— Germany

— France

— Asia Pacific — China

— India

— Japan

— Latin America

— Brazil

— Mexico

— Middle East and Africa (MEA)

List of Key Players of Industrial Automation And Control Systems Market

— ABB

— Emerson Electric Co.

— Rockwell Automation, Inc.

— Schneider Electric

— Siemens AG

— Honeywell International, Inc.

