14:17 | 11.03.2020

Industrial Demand Response Management Systems Market Expected to Grow with a CAGR of Over 11.2% During the Forecast Period, 2020-2025 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

The “Industrial Demand Response Management Systems Market – Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020 – 2025)” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering. Industrial demand response system (also known as load response or industrial DRS) is expected to growth at a CAGR of over 11.2%. DRS is for end-use customers for reducing their use of electricity in response to power grid needs, economic signals from a competitive wholesale market or special retail rates. Moreover, technology giants of the respective countries are leading the market space, with smaller companies supporting them with constant innovations and smarter software products. This scenario acts as a driver for the adoption of demand response management systems for utilities and customers. However, privacy concerns regarding the consumers as there is a threat of hacking or extracting data related to the end-users are expected to hinder the growth of the market studied. The automated demand response management system is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period owing to the increasing deployment of smart grids across the globe and advancement in automated demand response system including software technology. The integration of smart technologies in the existing grid structure is expected to create an ample amount of opportunities for the market players in the coming years. Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing market with China expected to be the largest market in the region owing to many upcoming renewable projects to decrease the share of the coal in the power generation.

Key Market Trends

Industrial demand response is a dynamic energy infrastructure management program designed to support the stability of the electricity grid, and meet the global growing demand for energy with the assistance of large and very large energy users in both the industrial and commercial sectors who agree to switch off certain production processes or turn down certain electrical loads during periods of peak demand. Developed countries are implementing large-scale smart grid technologies and many developing countries are also in the process of adopting various smart grid components such as automated demand response system into their power systems. Demand-side management is the need of the hour for any grid. With a rise in smart grid technologies and automated demand response system, industrial DRMS is a key demand-side management strategy that is expected to provide a cost-effective alternative to traditional supply-side solutions, to address growing electricity demand during times of peak load or when prices are high. Therefore, the industrial demand response system is expected to grow because of the ability of automated demand response to the greatest control on the electricity consumption, allowing customers to automatically manage energy consumption at times of peak demand.

Asia-Pacific to Witness a Significant Growth

The market for industrial demand response management system in the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period. China, as a large industrial nation with a forecasted peak load of more than one terawatt by 2020. China is a potentially large market for industrial demand response management systems. The country has experienced shortages in power availability because of rapid economic growth, a situation that has ebbed in recent years. To manage this mismatch in electricity demand and supply, large industrial customers were instructed to undertake administratively rationed, uncompensated load reductions to reduce peak demand. Adding to this, the Japanese demand response management systems market is likely to witness robust growth in the near future, on account of structural reforms in the country’s power sector, which is aimed at market liberalization. Furthermore, the planned closure of nuclear power plants in the country is necessitating the industrial demand response programs in the country. The Japanese government is planning to modernize the country’s power sector, by creating a competitive consumer market. For Japan, an open market is vital in creating the change that is essential for developing a sustainable energy sector. Since 2016, the Japanese electricity market has undergone a massive transformation through deregulation. The regulated tariff is scheduled for phase-out by 2020. Therefore, factors such as increasing efforts to modernize the power sector across the regions by the governments of respective countries are expected to drive the market studied during the forecast period.

