Industrial Gearbox Market 2020-2024 | Adoption of Industrial Automation to Boost Growth | Technavio

Technavio has been monitoring the industrial gearbox market and it is poised to grow by USD 9.91 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. ABB Ltd., Bonfiglioli Riduttori SpA, China High Speed Transmission Equipment Group Co. Ltd., Elecon Engineering Co. Ltd., Rexnord Corp., SEW-EURODRIVE, Siemens AG, Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd., THE TIMKEN Co., and Triveni Engineering & Industries Ltd. are some of the major market participants. The adoption of industrial automation will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Adoption of industrial automation has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Industrial gearbox market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Industrial gearbox market is segmented as below: Product Standard Gearbox Precision Gearbox End-user Power Generation Oil & Gas General Machinery Others Geographic Landscape North America APAC Europe South America MEA To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40776Industrial gearbox market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our industrial gearbox market report covers the following areas: Industrial gearbox market size Industrial gearbox market trends Industrial gearbox market industry analysis This study identifies growing repair and re-manufacture market for gearboxes used in high-performance applications as one of the prime reasons driving the industrial gearbox market growth during the next few years.

Industrial gearbox market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the industrial gearbox market, including some of the vendors such as ABB Ltd., Bonfiglioli Riduttori SpA, China High Speed Transmission Equipment Group Co. Ltd., Elecon Engineering Co. Ltd., Rexnord Corp., SEW-EURODRIVE, Siemens AG, Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd., THE TIMKEN Co., and Triveni Engineering & Industries Ltd. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the industrial gearbox market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024 Detailed information on factors that will assist industrial gearbox market growth during the next five years Estimation of the industrial gearbox market size and its contribution to the parent market Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior The growth of the industrial gearbox market Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of industrial gearbox market vendors

Table Of Contents:Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition Market segment analysis Market size 2019 Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 – 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five Forces Summary Bargaining power of buyers Bargaining power of suppliers Threat of new entrants Threat of substitutes Threat of rivalry Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments Comparison by Product placement Standard gearbox – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Precision gearbox – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments Comparison by End user placement Power generation – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Oil and gas – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 General machinery – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Others – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Market opportunity by End user

Customer Landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation Geographic comparison APAC – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Europe – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 North America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 South America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 MEA – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Key leading countries Market opportunity by geography

Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

Market drivers Volume driver – Demand led growth Volume driver – Supply led growth Volume driver – External factors Volume driver – Demand shift in adjacent markets Price driver – Inflation Price driver – Shift from lower to higher priced units Market challenges Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview Vendor landscape Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered Market positioning of vendors ABB Ltd. Bonfiglioli Riduttori SpA China High Speed Transmission Equipment Group Co. Ltd. Elecon Engineering Co. Ltd. Rexnord Corp. SEW-EURODRIVE Siemens AG Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd. THE TIMKEN Co. Triveni Engineering & Industries Ltd.

Appendix

Scope of the report Currency conversion rates for US$ Research methodology List of abbreviations

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

