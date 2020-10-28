3:45 | 29.10.2020

Industrial Hemp Market | Major Growth to Originate from APAC During 2020-2024 | Technavio

The global industrial hemp market size is expected to grow by USD 3.35 billion, progressing at a CAGR of over 11% during the forecast period. Request a free sample report

The high demand from the textile industry and the rise in the legalization of hemp cultivation are among the major factors propelling the market growth. However, challenges associated with the production of hemp will hamper the growth of the market participants. The textile industry is the largest consumer of industrial hemp. Hemp fibers are used as raw materials in the textile industry to manufacture yarn, canvas, sailcloth, rope, sacks, clothing, furnishing textiles, specialty textiles, and other products. These fibers are also used as substitutes for cotton and synthetic fibers. Moreover, hemp fibers can be blended with cotton, wool, and silk to produce various fabric products. Also, hemp fibers contain numerous cracks and small holes, that provide excellent capillary effect, good moisture absorbing ability, and excellent breathing performance. All these factors are increasing the use of hemp in the textile industry, which is driving the growth of the market.

Industrial Hemp Market: Application Landscape

Based on the application, the textiles segment led the market in 2019. The growth in the manufacture of apparel, fabrics, denim, and fine textiles has increased the use of industrial hemp in the textiles segment. Besides, properties such as high absorption capacity and good thermal and electrical properties are increasing the use of hemp in the textile industry.

Industrial Hemp Market: Geographic Landscape

APAC is expected to provide significant growth opportunities for industrial hemp manufacturers during the forecast period. This is due to the growth of various end-user industries such as textiles, personal care, food, and construction in the region. Also, factors such as expanding population and increasing demand are expected to fuel the growth of the industrial hemp market in APAC.

22nd Century Group Inc. Aurora Cannabis Inc. Bombay Hemp Company Pvt. Ltd. Boring Hemp Co. Canopy Growth Corp. Charlottes Web Holdings Inc. HempFlax Group BV HemPoland Sp zoo Medical Marijuana Inc. Nutiva Inc.

What our reports offer:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments Strategic recommendations for the new entrants Covers market data for 2019, 2020, till 2024 Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations) Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024 Detailed information on factors that will assist industrial hemp market growth during the next five years Estimation of the industrial hemp market size and its contribution to the parent market Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior The growth of the industrial hemp market Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of industrial hemp market vendors

