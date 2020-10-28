|
3:45 | 29.10.2020
Industrial Hemp Market | Major Growth to Originate from APAC During 2020-2024 | Technavio
The global industrial hemp market size is expected to grow by USD 3.35 billion, progressing at a CAGR of over 11% during the forecast period. Request a free sample report
The textile industry is the largest consumer of industrial hemp. Hemp fibers are used as raw materials in the textile industry to manufacture yarn, canvas, sailcloth, rope, sacks, clothing, furnishing textiles, specialty textiles, and other products. These fibers are also used as substitutes for cotton and synthetic fibers. Moreover, hemp fibers can be blended with cotton, wool, and silk to produce various fabric products. Also, hemp fibers contain numerous cracks and small holes, that provide excellent capillary effect, good moisture absorbing ability, and excellent breathing performance. All these factors are increasing the use of hemp in the textile industry, which is driving the growth of the market.
Aurora Cannabis Inc.
Bombay Hemp Company Pvt. Ltd.
Boring Hemp Co.
Canopy Growth Corp.
Charlottes Web Holdings Inc.
HempFlax Group BV
HemPoland Sp zoo
Medical Marijuana Inc.
Nutiva Inc.
Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
Covers market data for 2019, 2020, till 2024
Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)
Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Detailed information on factors that will assist industrial hemp market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the industrial hemp market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the industrial hemp market
Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of industrial hemp market vendors
Value chain analysis
Market segment analysis
Market size 2019
Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 – 2024
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Comparison by Application
Textiles – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Hemp-based CBD – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Food and supplements – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Personal care – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Others – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Market opportunity by Application
Geographic comparison
APAC – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
North America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Europe – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
South America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
MEA – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Market drivers
Market challenges
Market trends
Landscape disruption
Market positioning of vendors
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
