13:00 | 15.12.2020



Industrial Paperboard Manufacturer Dura-Fibre to Provide Specialty Packaging for COVID-19 Vaccine



Dura-Fibre, a Menasha-based paperboard manufacturer, has been selected to provide specialty laminated paperboard sleeves and inserts for some of the US novel coronavirus vaccines during shipment.

The company’s multi-ply laminated and die-cut sleeve is a part of a sophisticated packaging and cold chain distribution system aimed at providing critical temperature control for shipping the vaccines. The rigid paperboard component, made in the Menasha facility, is also entirely recyclable.

“Dura-Fibre’s specialty laminated paperboard sleeves and inserts are protecting some of the COVID-19 vaccines right now as they are being shipped around the country,” said Luke Benrud, President, Dura-Fibre. “We are proud to be a part of the solution in getting the country past this terrible pandemic.”

COVID-19 vaccines began shipping this weekend in the United States. Vaccine companies are expected to deliver hundreds of millions of vaccine doses to Americans by the end of 2021.

About Dura-Fibre

For more than 85 years, Dura-Fibre has combined its skill and unique manufacturing capabilities to provide custom packaging solutions for customers. Dura-Fibre creates laminated paperboard solutions used in a wide variety of functional performance and packaging applications including industrial crates, slip sheets, industrial totes, folding carton packaging, furniture components and custom paperboard products 125,000-square-foot facility in Menasha, Wisconsin. Learn more at durafibre.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201215005215/en/