ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
21:27 | 14.04.2020
Industrial Salt Market – Global Outlook and Forecast (2020 to 2025) – ResearchAndMarkets.com

The “Industrial Salt Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2020-2025” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The global industrial salt market is witnessing a steady growth in terms of consumption. The chemical sector is one of the major end-users of industrial salt, where it is primarily used in the production of Chlor-alkali (chlorine and caustic soda) and synthetic soda ash. Chlor-alkali production is the largest market for salt, accounting for approximately 36% of world consumption in 2018. Around 52% of the global consumption was witnessed in East Asia, followed by North America (18%) and Western Europe (14%). The growing demand for products such as caustic soda and soda ash is driving the growth of Chlor-alkali.

The growing demand for potable water consumption due to population growth, rise in the number of water-borne ailments, increase in acceptance in industrial applications such as food processing, chemical, textiles, and refineries would further support the growth. APAC dominates the market for water treatment with China, Japan, South Korea, and India leading the race. Strict regulations related to water treatment are expected to drive the market demand in several sectors, including pharmaceuticals, chemicals, and refineries.
The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the industrial salt market during the forecast period:
Growth in International Trade

Rising Demand for Water Treatment

Growth in Industrial Production Capacity

The study considers the present scenario of the industrial salt market and its market dynamics for the period 20192025. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The study offers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.
Key Vendors
Cargill

China National SaltIndustry Group Co. Ltd

Tata Chemical Limited

Compass Minerals

INEOS Group

K+S
Other Prominent Vendors
Mitsui & Co. Ltd.

Rio Tinto

Delmon Group of Companies

Nouryan

Zoutman

Wilson

Amra Salt

Donald Brown Group

Swiss Saltworks

Salins Group

CIECH Group

American Rock Salt

Atisale SpA

Avan Salt Plant

Ibrica de Sales S.A.
Key Topics Covered: 1 Research Methodology 2 Research Objectives 3 Research Process 4 Scope & Coverage 5 Report Assumptions & Caveats
5.1 Key Caveats
5.2 Currency Conversion
5.3 Market Derivation
6 Market at a Glance 7 Introduction
7.1 Overview
7.2 Salt Trade Analysis
8 Market Opportunities & Trends
8.1 Growth in International Trade
8.2 Growth in Solar Evaporation
9 Market Growth Enablers
9.1 Rising Demand for Water Treatment
9.2 Growth of Chlor-Alkali Industry
9.3 Growing Industrial Production Capacity
10 Market Restraints
10.1 Changing Environmental Regulations to Increase Freight Cost
10.2 Winter Variability Affecting Salt Sales for De-Icing
10.3 Stringent Government Regulations
11 Market Landscape
11.1 Market Overview
11.2 Five Forces Analysis
12 Source Type
12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
12.2 Market Overview
12.3 Mining
12.4 Sea Water
13 Product Type
13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
13.2 Market Overview
13.3 Solar Salt
13.4 Vacuum Salt
13.5 Rock Salt
13.6 Salt in Brine
14 Application
14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
14.2 Market Overview
14.3 Chemical
14.4 DE-ICING
14.5 Water Treatmen
14.6 Oil & Gas
14.7 Others
15 Geography
15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Revenue)
15.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Volume)
15.3 Geographic Overview
15.3.1 By Revenue
15.3.2 By Volume
16 APAC17 North America18 Europe19 Latin America20 Middle East & Africa 21 Competitive Landscape
21.1 Competition Overview
22 Key Company Profiles 23 Other Prominent Vendors 24 Report Summary
24.1 Key Takeaways
24.2 Strategic Recommendations
25 Quantitative Summary
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cpg5ce.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200414005927/en/

