21:27 | 14.04.2020
Industrial Salt Market – Global Outlook and Forecast (2020 to 2025) – ResearchAndMarkets.com
The “Industrial Salt Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2020-2025” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
The global industrial salt market is witnessing a steady growth in terms of consumption. The chemical sector is one of the major end-users of industrial salt, where it is primarily used in the production of Chlor-alkali (chlorine and caustic soda) and synthetic soda ash. Chlor-alkali production is the largest market for salt, accounting for approximately 36% of world consumption in 2018. Around 52% of the global consumption was witnessed in East Asia, followed by North America (18%) and Western Europe (14%). The growing demand for products such as caustic soda and soda ash is driving the growth of Chlor-alkali.
The growing demand for potable water consumption due to population growth, rise in the number of water-borne ailments, increase in acceptance in industrial applications such as food processing, chemical, textiles, and refineries would further support the growth. APAC dominates the market for water treatment with China, Japan, South Korea, and India leading the race. Strict regulations related to water treatment are expected to drive the market demand in several sectors, including pharmaceuticals, chemicals, and refineries.
Rising Demand for Water Treatment
Growth in Industrial Production Capacity
The study considers the present scenario of the industrial salt market and its market dynamics for the period 20192025. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The study offers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.
China National SaltIndustry Group Co. Ltd
Tata Chemical Limited
Compass Minerals
INEOS Group
K+S
Rio Tinto
Delmon Group of Companies
Nouryan
Zoutman
Wilson
Amra Salt
Donald Brown Group
Swiss Saltworks
Salins Group
CIECH Group
American Rock Salt
Atisale SpA
Avan Salt Plant
Ibrica de Sales S.A.
