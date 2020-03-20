|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
0:00 | 21.03.2020
Industry Check Valves Market 2020-2024| Rising Developments in the Water and Wastewater Industry to Boost Growth | Technavio
Technavio has been monitoring the industry check valves market and it is poised to grow by USD 2.55 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.Request a free sample report
Rising developments in the water and wastewater industry has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.
Power
Chemicals
Water and Wastewater
Others
Europe
MEA
North America
South America
Industry Check Valves Market Size
Industry Check Valves Market Trends
Industry Check Valves Market Industry Analysis
This study identifies growing focus on new oil terminal construction as one of the prime reasons driving the industry check valves market growth during the next few years.
Detailed information on factors that will assist industry check valves market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the industry check valves market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the industry check valves market
Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of industry check valves market vendors
2.2 Preface
2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
Market characteristics
Value chain analysis
Market segmentation analysis
Market sizing 2019
Market outlook
Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Comparison by end-user
Oil and gas – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Power – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Chemicals – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Water and wastewater – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Others – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Market opportunity by end-user
Geographic comparison
APAC – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Europe – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
North America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
MEA – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
South America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Key leading countries
Market opportunity
Market challenges
Rising investments in chemical manufacturing facilities in emerging economies
Increased use of alternative energy sources
Landscape disruption
Competitive scenario
Vendor classification
Market positioning of vendors
ABB Ltd.
Curtiss-Wright Corp.
Danfoss AS
Eaton Corp. Plc
Emerson Electric Co.
Flowserve Corp.
Honeywell International Inc.
Robert Bosch GmbH
Schlumberger Ltd.
The Weir Group Plc
List of abbreviations
Definition of market positioning of vendors
