0:00 | 21.03.2020

Industry Check Valves Market 2020-2024| Rising Developments in the Water and Wastewater Industry to Boost Growth | Technavio

Technavio has been monitoring the industry check valves market and it is poised to grow by USD 2.55 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.Request a free sample report

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200320005520/en/Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Industry Check Valves Market 2020-2024 (Photo: Business Wire)

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Rising developments in the water and wastewater industry has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Industry Check Valves Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Industry Check Valves Market is segmented as below:

End-User

Oil and Gas Power Chemicals Water and Wastewater Others

Geographic Segmentation

APAC Europe MEA North America South America

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40156Industry Check Valves Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our industry check valves market report covers the following areas: Industry Check Valves Market Size Industry Check Valves Market Trends Industry Check Valves Market Industry Analysis This study identifies growing focus on new oil terminal construction as one of the prime reasons driving the industry check valves market growth during the next few years.

Industry Check Valves Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the industry check valves market, including some of the vendors such as ABB Ltd., Curtiss-Wright Corp., Danfoss AS, Eaton Corp. Plc and Emerson Electric Co. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the industry check valves market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.Technavio’s SUBSCRIPTION platformIndustry Check Valves Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024 Detailed information on factors that will assist industry check valves market growth during the next five years Estimation of the industry check valves market size and its contribution to the parent market Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior The growth of the industry check valves market Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of industry check valves market vendors

Table of Content PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARYPART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

2.1 Preface 2.2 Preface 2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem Market characteristics Value chain analysis Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition Market sizing 2019 Market outlook Market size and forecast 2019-2024

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers Bargaining power of suppliers Threat of new entrants Threat of substitutes Threat of rivalry Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

Market segmentation by end-user Comparison by end-user Oil and gas – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Power – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Chemicals – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Water and wastewater – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Others – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Market opportunity by end-user

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPEPART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic segmentation Geographic comparison APAC – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Europe – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 North America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 MEA – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 South America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Key leading countries Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORKPART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers Market challenges

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

Focus on new oil terminal construction Rising investments in chemical manufacturing facilities in emerging economies Increased use of alternative energy sources

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview Landscape disruption Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered Vendor classification Market positioning of vendors ABB Ltd. Curtiss-Wright Corp. Danfoss AS Eaton Corp. Plc Emerson Electric Co. Flowserve Corp. Honeywell International Inc. Robert Bosch GmbH Schlumberger Ltd. The Weir Group Plc

PART 14: APPENDIX

Research methodology List of abbreviations Definition of market positioning of vendors

PART 15: EXPLORE TECHNAVIOAbout Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200320005520/en/