23:35 | 21.10.2020
Ingersoll Rand Announces Third-Quarter 2020 Earnings Release
Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE: IR), a global provider of mission-critical flow creation and industrial solutions, will issue its third-quarter 2020 earnings release after the market closes on Monday, November 2, 2020.
Ingersoll Rand will also host a live earnings conference call to discuss the third-quarter results on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at 10 a.m. (Eastern time). To participate in the call, please dial 1-833-502-0496, domestically, or 1-778-560-2573, internationally, and use conference ID, 9265953, or ask to be joined into the Ingersoll Rand call.
A real-time audio webcast of the presentation can be accessed via the Events and Presentations section of the Ingersoll Rand Investor Relations website (https://investors.irco.com), where related materials will be posted prior to the conference call.
A replay of the webcast will be available after conclusion of the conference and can be accessed on the Ingersoll Rand Investor Relations website.
