16:00 | 21.01.2020
Ingersoll Rand Named One of the World’s Most Admired Companies by FORTUNE
Ingersoll-Rand plc (NYSE:IR), a world leader in creating comfortable, sustainable and efficient environments, has been named one of the “World’s Most Admired Companies” by Fortune for the eighth consecutive year.
“It’s an honor to be recognized once again as one of the world’s most admired companies,” said Michael W. Lamach, chairman and chief executive officer of Ingersoll Rand and of the future Trane Technologies. “Our dedicated employees around the globe are the driving force behind our winning culture and success. With sustainability embedded in all we do, we have a responsibility to challenge what’s possible. That includes enhancing opportunities for all in our workplace and communities, and innovating for a more sustainable world.”
Developed annually by FORTUNE Magazine and the Korn Ferry Hay Group, the World’s Most Admired Companies list is the definitive report card on corporate reputation.
To determine the best-regarded companies in 52 industries, Korn Ferry asked executives, directors, and analysts to rate enterprises in their own industry on nine criteria, from investment value and quality of management and products to social responsibility and ability to attract talent. For the complete rankings, visit www.Fortune.com.
Through its strategic brands, Trane® and Thermo King®, and portfolio of climate-focused innovations, Trane Technologies will create efficient and sustainable solutions for buildings, homes and transportation.
To learn more, visit www.IngersollRand.com/2030.
This news release includes “forward-looking statements,” which are statements that are not historical facts, including statements that relate to the intent of the Company to change the name of the Company to Trane Technologies plc and our 2030 sustainability targets. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results to differ materially from our current expectations. Such factors include, but are not limited to, the ability to obtain shareholder approval of the Company’s change of name; global economic conditions, and regulatory developments. Additional factors that could cause such differences can be found in our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, as well as our subsequent reports on Form 10-Q and other SEC filings. Forward-looking statements also include statements that relate to the proposed Reverse Morris Trust transaction with Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc. (GDI).
These forward-looking statements are based on GDI’s and Ingersoll Rand’s current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results to differ materially from GDI’s and Ingersoll Rand’s current expectations. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those indicated or anticipated by such forward-looking statements. The inclusion of such statements should not be regarded as a representation that such plans, estimates or expectations will be achieved. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such plans, estimates or expectations include, among others, (1) that one or more closing conditions to the transaction, including certain regulatory approvals, may not be satisfied or waived, on a timely basis or otherwise, including that a governmental entity may prohibit, delay or refuse to grant approval for the consummation of the proposed transaction, may require conditions, limitations or restrictions in connection with such approvals or that the required approval by the stockholders of GDI may not be obtained; (2) the risk that the proposed transaction may not be completed on the terms or in the time frame expected by Ingersoll Rand or GDI, or at all, (3) unexpected costs, charges or expenses resulting from the proposed transaction, (4) uncertainty of the expected financial performance of the combined company following completion of the proposed transaction; (5) failure to realize the anticipated benefits of the proposed transaction, including as a result of delay in completing the proposed transaction or integrating the businesses of GDI and Ingersoll Rand Industrial, or at all, (6) the ability of the combined company to implement its business strategy; (7) difficulties and delays in the combined company and ClimateCo achieving revenue and cost synergies; (8) inability of the combined company and ClimateCo to retain and hire key personnel; (9) the occurrence of any event that could give rise to termination of the proposed transaction; (10) the risk that stockholder litigation in connection with the proposed transaction or other settlements or investigations may affect the timing or occurrence of the proposed transaction or result in significant costs of defense, indemnification and liability, (11) evolving legal, regulatory and tax regimes; (12) changes in general economic and/or industry specific conditions; (13) actions by third parties, including government agencies; and (14) other risk factors detailed from time to time in Ingersoll Rand’s and GDI’s reports filed with the SEC, including Ingersoll Rand’s and GDI’s annual reports on Form 10-K and subsequent 10-Qs. We assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements.
