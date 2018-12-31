|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
12:30 | 29.01.2020
Ingersoll Rand Reports Fourth-Quarter and Annual 2019 Results
Ingersoll-Rand plc (NYSE:IR), a world leader in creating comfortable, sustainable and efficient environments, today reported diluted earnings per share (EPS) from continuing operations of $1.12 for the fourth quarter of 2019. Adjusted continuing EPS of $1.40 excludes planned restructuring costs of $22 million primarily related to ongoing footprint optimization, and $56 million of anticipated Industrial segment separation and acquisition related costs consistent with expectations.
$4,142
(4)%
(6)%
$3,895
7%
5%
$447
(5)%
11.5%
(130 bps)
$469
7%
12.0%
10 bps
$1.00
12%
$1.32
6%
($21.8)
($0.3)
“We marked another year of top quartile financial performance in 2019 with 6 percent revenue growth, 14 percent EPS growth and free cash flow of 118 percent of net earnings, successfully navigating a rapidly evolving global economic and geopolitical landscape,” said Michael W. Lamach, chairman and chief executive officer of Ingersoll Rand. “Our highly engaged team consistently executed our strategy focused on global energy efficiency and sustainability mega trends to deliver strong and differentiated results for our customers and shareholders.
While we grew in all of our Climate businesses, our Commercial HVAC business growth was truly outstanding, with high-single digit percentage growth globally and low-teens percentage growth in North America. It was a challenging year for our Industrial businesses with a decline in short cycle industrial spending globally; however, our team ended 2019 with better than expected fourth quarter revenues and operating income.”
Lamach continued, “Our businesses are well-positioned as we progress toward the close of the Reverse Morris Trust transaction with Gardner Denver, and the establishment of a pure-play global leader in climate technologies along with a global leader in mission-critical flow creation and industrial solutions. We’re excited about the potential for both companies to unlock value for shareholders.
Looking at 2020 and the new Trane Technologies, we remain confident that we have the fundamental ingredients for another year of strong financial performance. We’ve entered the year with broadly favorable end markets, strong backlog and a proven business operating system that enables us to continue navigating ongoing global uncertainties, drive strong earnings per share growth and deliver powerful cash flow to execute our balanced capital allocation strategy.”
Enterprise reported bookings were down 4 percent and organic bookings were down 6 percent. However, organic bookings were up high-single digits excluding the Transport business, which has faced very difficult comparisons throughout 2019 given the exceptional North American trailer and auxiliary power unit growth in 2018. High-single digit enterprise organic bookings growth also excludes the impact of the company’s previously disclosed large Commercial HVAC order of approximately $200 million in the fourth quarter of 2018.
GAAP operating margin down 130 basis points; adjusted operating margin up 10 basis points. Fourth quarter operating leverage was lower than company expectations driven by three primary impacts: 1) gross margin de-leverage associated with the high-single digit revenue decline in the Transport business, 2) increased incentive compensation tied to the company significantly exceeding its free cash flow generation expectations in the fourth quarter, and 3) unplanned year-end inventory adjustments in the Climate segment.
GAAP continuing EPS was up 12 percent. Adjusted continuing EPS growth was up 6 percent compounding on 29 percent growth in the fourth quarter of 2018.
$3,274
(7)%
(6)%
$3,002
6%
7%
$388
3%
12.9%
(40 bps)
$399
4%
13.3%
(30 bps)
The Climate segment delivered strong reported and organic revenue growth, up 6 percent and 7 percent, respectively, compounding on a tough comparison of 9 percent organic growth in the prior year.
Underlying Climate bookings continued to be very strong in the quarter. Climate reported bookings were down 7 percent and organic bookings were down 6 percent. However, organic bookings were up low-teens excluding the Transport business and the aforementioned 4Q18 large Commercial HVAC order.
Climate reported operating margin was down 40 basis points and adjusted operating margin was down 30 basis points. Operating leverage in the fourth quarter was below company expectations, impacted by the three factors outlined in the fourth quarter highlights section above.
$867
6%
(4)%
$894
8%
(2)%
$114
27%
12.7%
230 bps
$121
28%
13.6%
240 bps
Bookings were up 6 percent and revenues were up 8 percent. Organic bookings were down 4 percent and organic revenues were down 2 percent. Solid organic bookings and revenue growth in Small Electric Vehicles was more than offset by continued softness for short-cycle equipment driven by lower short-cycle investment spending.
GAAP operating margin up 230 basis points; adjusted operating margin up 240 basis points. The company’s restructuring efforts, footprint optimization and execution of commercial strategies are delivering strong margin improvement and a more resilient business for the long term.
$16,650
(2)%
(2)%
$15,668
6%
6%
$1,917
5%
12.2%
–
$2,011
11%
12.8%
70 bps
$5.43
3%
$5.61
14%
The company delivered strong enterprise revenue growth in 2019.
Organic revenue growth was led by continued exceptional growth in North America Commercial HVAC which was up low-teens for the year. Execution of the company’s strategy squarely aimed at sustainability and energy efficiency for customers paired with healthy end markets are delivering differentiated performance.
Enterprise reported and organic bookings were down 2 percent. However, underlying organic bookings remained strong, up mid-single digits for the year excluding the Transport business as previously outlined and the aforementioned 4Q18 large Commercial HVAC order.
GAAP operating margin flat; adjusted operating margin up 70 basis points with 24 percent operating leverage, in-line with company’s leverage target.
GAAP continuing EPS was up 3 percent. Adjusted continuing EPS growth was strong, up 14 percent building on 24 percent growth in 2018.
$1,475
$481
$1,149
$690
4.2%
40 bps decrease
$903
$401
$4,091
$1,482
The company delivered high quality earnings and exceptional free cash flow of $1.8 billion, or 118 percent of adjusted net earnings.
In addition to funding high return-on-investment opportunities, the company executed a balanced capital allocation strategy, deploying significant capital of $1.5 billion in acquisitions, $510 million in dividends and $750 million in share repurchases.
The company remains on track to complete its proposed Reverse Morris Trust transaction in early 2020 to combine the Industrial segment with Gardner Denver, creating a global leader in mission-critical flow creation and industrial solutions. The transaction will simultaneously create a pure-play global leader in climate technologies for buildings, homes and transportation, named Trane Technologies plc**. It is anticipated that Trane Technologies will trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TT.”
The company’s 2020 guidance excludes the Industrial segment. Industrial segment guidance for 2020 will be given by the combined Industrial segment / Gardner Denver business after completion of the proposed transaction.
**Trane Technologies name subject to shareholder approval.
This news release includes “forward-looking statements” which are statements that are not historical facts, including statements that relate to the mix of and demand for our products; performance of the markets in which we operate; our share repurchase program including the amount of shares to be repurchased and timing of such repurchases; our capital allocation strategy including projected acquisitions; restructuring activity; our name change; our projected 2020 full-year financial performance and targets including assumptions regarding our effective tax rate and other factors described in our guidance. Forward-looking statements also include statements that relate to the proposed Reverse Morris Trust transaction with Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc. (GDI). These forward-looking statements are based on GDI’s and Ingersoll Rand’s current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results to differ materially from GDI’s and Ingersoll Rand’s current expectations. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those indicated or anticipated by such forward-looking statements. The inclusion of such statements should not be regarded as a representation that such plans, estimates or expectations will be achieved. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such plans, estimates or expectations include, among others, (1) that one or more closing conditions to the transaction, including certain regulatory approvals, may not be satisfied or waived, on a timely basis or otherwise, including that a governmental entity may prohibit, delay or refuse to grant approval for the consummation of the proposed transaction, may require conditions, limitations or restrictions in connection with such approvals or that the required approval by the stockholders of GDI may not be obtained; (2) the risk that the proposed transaction may not be completed on the terms or in the time frame expected by Ingersoll Rand or GDI, or at all, (3) unexpected costs, charges or expenses resulting from the proposed transaction, (4) uncertainty of the expected financial performance of the combined company following completion of the proposed transaction; (5) failure to realize the anticipated benefits of the proposed transaction, including as a result of delay in completing the proposed transaction or integrating the businesses of GDI and Ingersoll Rand Industrial, or at all, (6) the ability of the combined company to implement its business strategy; (7) difficulties and delays in the combined company and ClimateCo achieving revenue and cost synergies; (8) inability of the combined company and ClimateCo to retain and hire key personnel; (9) the occurrence of any event that could give rise to termination of the proposed transaction; (10) the risk that stockholder litigation in connection with the proposed transaction or other settlements or investigations may affect the timing or occurrence of the proposed transaction or result in significant costs of defense, indemnification and liability, (11) evolving legal, regulatory and tax regimes; (12) changes in general economic and/or industry specific conditions; (13) actions by third parties, including government agencies; and (14) other risk factors detailed from time to time in Ingersoll Rand’s and GDI’s reports filed with the SEC, including Ingersoll Rand’s and GDI’s annual reports on Form 10-K and subsequent 10-Qs. We assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements.
This news release also includes non-GAAP financial information which should be considered supplemental to, not a substitute for, or superior to, the financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP. The definitions of our non-GAAP financial information and reconciliation to GAAP is attached to this news release. All data beyond the fourth quarter of 2019 are estimates.
All amounts reported within the earnings release above related to net earnings (loss), earnings (loss) from continuing operations, earnings (loss) from discontinued operations, and per share amounts are attributed to Ingersoll Rand’s ordinary shareholders.
Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) advances the quality of life by creating comfortable, sustainable and efficient environments. Our people and our family of brands – including Club Car®, Ingersoll Rand®, Thermo King® and Trane® – work together to enhance the quality and comfort of air in homes and buildings; transport and protect food and perishables; and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. We are a global business committed to a world of sustainable progress and enduring results. For more information, visit ingersollrand.com.
(See Accompanying Tables)
Table 1: Condensed Consolidated Income Statement
Table 2: Business Review
Tables 3 – 8: Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP
Table 9: Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
Table 10: Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
Table 11: Balance Sheet Metrics and Free Cash Flow
Currency impacts on net revenues and bookings are measured by applying the prior year’s foreign currency exchange rates to the current period’s net revenues and bookings reported in local currency. This measure allows for a direct comparison of operating results excluding the year-over-year impact of foreign currency translation.
For the quarter
For the year
ended December 31,
ended December 31,
2019
2018
2019
2018
Net revenues
$
4,150.9
$
3,895.1
$
16,598.9
$
15,668.2
Cost of goods sold
(2,904.3
)
(2,745.0
)
(11,451.5
)
(10,847.6
)
Selling & administrative expenses
(821.2
)
(703.4
)
(3,129.8
)
(2,903.2
)
Operating income
425.4
446.7
2,017.6
1,917.4
Interest expense
(63.3
)
(49.0
)
(243.0
)
(220.7
)
Other income/(expense), net
(10.4
)
(20.4
)
(33.0
)
(36.4
)
Earnings before income taxes
351.7
377.3
1,741.6
1,660.3
Benefit (provision) for income taxes
(74.5
)
(121.3
)
(353.7
)
(281.3
)
Earnings from continuing operations
277.2
256.0
1,387.9
1,379.0
Discontinued operations, net of tax
23.9
5.4
40.6
(21.5
)
Net earnings
301.1
261.4
1,428.5
1,357.5
Less: Net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests
(5.0
)
(7.4
)
(17.6
)
(19.9
)
Net earnings attributable to Ingersoll-Rand plc
$
296.1
$
254.0
$
1,410.9
$
1,337.6
Continuing operations
$
272.2
$
248.6
$
1,370.3
$
1,359.1
Discontinued operations
23.9
5.4
40.6
(21.5
)
Net earnings
$
296.1
$
254.0
$
1,410.9
$
1,337.6
Continuing operations
$
1.12
$
1.00
$
5.61
$
5.43
Discontinued operations
0.10
0.03
0.16
(0.08
)
Net earnings
$
1.22
$
1.03
$
5.77
$
5.35
Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding
Diluted
242.9
247.7
244.4
250.1
For the quarter
For the year
ended December 31,
ended December 31,
2019
2018
2019
2018
Net revenues
$
3,183.7
$
3,001.5
$
13,075.9
$
12,343.8
Segment operating income *
398.4
387.5
1,908.5
1,766.2
and as a % of Net revenues
12.5
%
12.9
%
14.6
%
14.3
%
Net revenues
967.2
893.6
3,523.0
3,324.4
Segment operating income *
144.7
113.5
455.0
405.3
and as a % of Net revenues
15.0
%
12.7
%
12.9
%
12.2
%
Unallocated corporate expense
(117.7
)
(54.3
)
(345.9
)
(254.1
)
Net revenues
$
4,150.9
$
3,895.1
$
16,598.9
$
15,668.2
Consolidated operating income
$
425.4
$
446.7
$
2,017.6
$
1,917.4
and as a % of Net revenues
10.2
%
11.5
%
12.2
%
12.2
%
For the quarter ended December 31, 2019
For the year ended December 31, 2019
As
As
As
As
Reported
Adjustments
Adjusted
Reported
Adjustments
Adjusted
Net revenues
$
4,150.9
$
—
$
4,150.9
$
16,598.9
$
—
$
16,598.9
Operating income
425.4
76.2
(a,b,c,d)
501.6
2,017.6
216.0
(a,b,c,d)
2,233.6
Operating margin
10.2
%
12.1
%
12.2
%
13.5
%
Earnings from continuing operations before income taxes
351.7
78.1
(a,b,c,d,e)
429.8
1,741.6
217.9
(a,b,c,d,e)
1,959.5
Provision for income taxes
(74.5
)
(11.3
)
(f)
(85.8
)
(353.7
)
(30.5
)
(f)
(384.2
)
Tax rate
21.2
%
20.0
%
20.3
%
19.6
%
Earnings from continuing operations attributable to Ingersoll-Rand plc
$
272.2
$
66.8
(g)
$
339.0
$
1,370.3
$
187.4
(g)
$
1,557.7
Continuing operations
$
1.12
$
0.28
$
1.40
$
5.61
$
0.76
$
6.37
Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding
Diluted
242.9
—
242.9
244.4
—
244.4
(a)
Restructuring costs (COGS & SG&A)
$
22.1
$
90.1
(b)
PFS acquisition-related transaction costs (SG&A)
0.2
12.9
(c)
PFS inventory step-up and backlog amortization (COGS & SG&A)
4.4
18.4
(d)
Industrial Segment separation-related costs (SG&A)
49.5
94.6
(e)
Industrial Segment separation activities resulting in foreign exchange losses
1.9
1.9
(f)
Tax impact of adjustments (a,b,c,d,e)
(11.3
)
(30.5
)
(g)
Impact of adjustments on earnings from continuing operations attributable to Ingersoll-Rand plc
$
66.8
$
187.4
Total impact of adjustments on cost of goods sold
15.0
80.1
Total impact of adjustments on selling & administrative expenses
61.2
135.9
Total impact of adjustments on operating income
$
76.2
$
216.0
For the quarter ended December 31, 2018
For the year ended December 31, 2018
As
As
As
As
Reported
Adjustments
Adjusted
Reported
Adjustments
Adjusted
Net revenues
$
3,895.1
$
—
$
3,895.1
$
15,668.2
$
—
$
15,668.2
Operating income
446.7
21.8
(a)
468.5
1,917.4
93.4
(a)
2,010.8
Operating margin
11.5
%
12.0
%
12.2
%
12.8
%
Earnings from continuing operations before income taxes
377.3
21.8
(a,b)
399.1
1,660.3
110.0
(a,b)
1,770.3
Benefit (provision) for income taxes
(121.3
)
55.4
(c,d,e)
(65.9
)
(281.3
)
(66.0
)
(c,d,e)
(347.3
)
Tax rate
32.1
%
16.5
%
16.9
%
19.6
%
Earnings from continuing operations attributable to Ingersoll-Rand plc
$
248.6
$
77.2
(f)
$
325.8
$
1,359.1
$
44.0
(f)
$
1,403.1
Continuing operations
$
1.00
$
0.32
$
1.32
$
5.43
$
0.18
$
5.61
Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding
Diluted
247.7
—
247.7
250.1
—
250.1
(a)
Restructuring costs (COGS & SG&A)
$
21.8
$
93.4
(b)
Debt redemption premium and related charges
—
16.6
(c)
Tax impact of adjustments (a,b)
(4.6
)
(22.0
)
(d)
Tax Reform non-cash measurement period adjustments
66.5
(9.0
)
(e)
U.S. discrete non-cash tax adjustment
(6.5
)
(35.0
)
(f)
Impact of adjustments on earnings from continuing operations attributable to Ingersoll-Rand plc
$
77.2
$
44.0
Total impact of adjustments on cost of goods sold
17.5
72.3
Total impact of adjustments on selling & administrative expenses
4.3
21.1
Total impact of adjustments on operating income
$
21.8
$
93.4
For the quarter ended December 31, 2019
For the quarter ended December 31, 2018
As Reported
Margin
As Reported
Margin
Net revenues
$
3,183.7
$
3,001.5
Segment operating income
$
398.4
12.5
%
$
387.5
12.9
%
Restructuring
15.6
0.5
%
11.1
0.4
%
Adjusted operating income *
414.0
13.0
%
398.6
13.3
%
Depreciation and amortization
65.8
2.1
%
62.3
2.1
%
Other income/(expense), net
0.1
—
%
(3.9
)
(0.2
)%
Adjusted EBITDA *
$
479.9
15.1
%
$
457.0
15.2
%
Net revenues
$
967.2
$
893.6
Segment operating income
$
144.7
15.0
%
$
113.5
12.7
%
Restructuring/Other (1)
9.9
1.0
%
7.9
0.9
%
Adjusted operating income
154.6
16.0
%
121.4
13.6
%
Depreciation and amortization (2)
28.2
2.9
%
18.6
2.1
%
Other income/(expense), net
(0.6
)
(0.1
)%
(2.9
)
(0.4
)%
Adjusted EBITDA
$
182.2
18.8
%
$
137.1
15.3
%
Unallocated corporate expense
$
(117.7
)
$
(54.3
)
Restructuring/Other (1)
50.7
2.8
Adjusted corporate expense
(67.0
)
(51.5
)
Depreciation and amortization
7.2
7.6
Other income/(expense), net (3)
(8.0
)
(13.6
)
Adjusted EBITDA
$
(67.8
)
$
(57.5
)
Net revenues
$
4,150.9
$
3,895.1
Operating income
$
425.4
10.2
%
$
446.7
11.5
%
Restructuring/Other (1)
76.2
1.9
%
21.8
0.5
%
Adjusted operating income
501.6
12.1
%
468.5
12.0
%
Depreciation and amortization (2)
101.2
2.4
%
88.5
2.3
%
Other income/(expense), net (3)
(8.5
)
(0.2
)%
(20.4
)
(0.5
)%
Adjusted EBITDA
$
594.3
14.3
%
$
536.6
13.8
%
(1) Other within Industrial includes PFS inventory step-up and backlog amortization. Other within Corporate includes PFS acquisition-related transaction costs and Industrial Segment separation-related costs.
For the year ended December 31, 2019
For the year ended December 31, 2018
As Reported
Margin
As Reported
Margin
Net revenues
$
13,075.9
$
12,343.8
Segment operating income
$
1,908.5
14.6
%
$
1,766.2
14.3
%
Restructuring
50.8
0.4
%
34.1
0.3
%
Adjusted operating income *
1,959.3
15.0
%
1,800.3
14.6
%
Depreciation and amortization
258.0
2.0
%
252.0
2.0
%
Other income/(expense), net
(24.7
)
(0.2
)%
(10.9
)
(0.1
)%
Adjusted EBITDA *
$
2,192.6
16.8
%
$
2,041.4
16.5
%
Net revenues
$
3,523.0
$
3,324.4
Segment operating income
$
455.0
12.9
%
$
405.3
12.2
%
Restructuring/Other (1)
55.9
1.6
%
49.9
1.5
%
Adjusted operating income
510.9
14.5
%
455.2
13.7
%
Depreciation and amortization (2)
97.6
2.8
%
79.2
2.4
%
Other income/(expense), net
(5.0
)
(0.2
)%
(8.3
)
(0.3
)%
Adjusted EBITDA
$
603.5
17.1
%
$
526.1
15.8
%
Unallocated corporate expense
$
(345.9
)
$
(254.1
)
Restructuring/Other (1)
109.3
9.4
Adjusted corporate expense
(236.6
)
(244.7
)
Depreciation and amortization
30.8
30.3
Other income/(expense), net (3)
(1.4
)
(17.2
)
Adjusted EBITDA
$
(207.2
)
$
(231.6
)
Net revenues
$
16,598.9
$
15,668.2
Operating income
$
2,017.6
12.2
%
$
1,917.4
12.2
%
Restructuring/Other (1)
216.0
1.3
%
93.4
0.6
%
Adjusted operating income
2,233.6
13.5
%
2,010.8
12.8
%
Depreciation and amortization (2)
386.4
2.3
%
361.5
2.3
%
Other income/(expense), net (3)
(31.1
)
(0.2
)%
(36.4
)
(0.2
)%
Adjusted EBITDA
$
2,588.9
15.6
%
$
2,335.9
14.9
%
(1) Other within Industrial includes PFS inventory step-up and backlog amortization. Other within Corporate includes PFS acquisition-related transaction costs and Industrial Segment separation-related costs.
(2) Depreciation and amortization excludes PFS backlog amortization of $11 million which has been accounted for in the Restructuring/Other line.
(3) Other income/(expense), net adjusted to exclude Industrial Segment separation activities resulting in foreign exchange losses of $1.9 million.
For the quarter
ended December 31,
2019
2018
Adjusted EBITDA *
$
594.3
$
536.6
Less: items to reconcile adjusted EBITDA to net earnings attributable to Ingersoll-Rand plc
Depreciation and amortization (1)
(101.2
)
(88.5
)
Interest expense
(63.3
)
(49.0
)
Benefit (provision) for income taxes
(74.5
)
(121.3
)
Restructuring
(22.1
)
(21.8
)
PFS acquisition-related transaction costs
(0.2
)
—
PFS inventory step-up and backlog amortization
(4.4
)
—
Industrial Segment separation-related costs
(49.5
)
—
Industrial Segment separation activities resulting in foreign exchange losses
(1.9
)
—
Discontinued operations, net of tax
23.9
5.4
Net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests
(5.0
)
(7.4
)
Net earnings attributable to Ingersoll-Rand plc
$
296.1
$
254.0
(1) Depreciation and amortization excludes PFS backlog amortization of $4.4 million which has been accounted for in the PFS inventory step-up and backlog amortization line.
For the year
ended December 31,
2019
2018
Adjusted EBITDA *
$
2,588.9
$
2,335.9
Less: items to reconcile adjusted EBITDA to net earnings attributable to Ingersoll-Rand plc
Depreciation and amortization (1)
(386.4
)
(361.5
)
Interest expense
(243.0
)
(220.7
)
Benefit (provision) for income taxes
(353.7
)
(281.3
)
Restructuring
(90.1
)
(93.4
)
PFS acquisition-related transaction costs
(12.9
)
—
PFS inventory step-up and backlog amortization
(18.4
)
—
Industrial Segment separation-related costs
(94.6
)
—
Industrial Segment separation activities resulting in foreign exchange losses
(1.9
)
—
Discontinued operations, net of tax
40.6
(21.5
)
Net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests
(17.6
)
(19.9
)
Net earnings attributable to Ingersoll-Rand plc
$
1,410.9
$
1,337.6
(1) Depreciation and amortization excludes PFS backlog amortization of $11 million which has been accounted for in the PFS inventory step-up and backlog amortization line.
December 31,
December 31,
2019
2018
Cash and cash equivalents
$
1,303.6
$
903.4
Accounts and notes receivable, net
2,798.1
2,679.2
Inventories
1,712.2
1,677.8
Other current assets
403.3
471.6
Total current assets
6,217.2
5,732.0
Property, plant and equipment, net
1,806.2
1,730.8
Goodwill
6,783.1
5,959.5
Intangible assets, net
4,148.8
3,634.7
Other noncurrent assets
1,537.0
857.9
Total assets
$
20,492.3
$
17,914.9
Accounts payable
$
1,809.2
$
1,705.3
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
2,402.2
2,259.8
Short-term borrowings and current maturities of long-term debt
650.5
350.6
Total current liabilities
4,861.9
4,315.7
Long-term debt
4,922.9
3,740.7
Other noncurrent liabilities
3,395.1
2,793.7
Shareholders’ Equity
7,312.4
7,064.8
Total liabilities and equity
$
20,492.3
$
17,914.9
For the year
ended December 31,
2019
2018
Earnings from continuing operations
$
1,387.9
$
1,379.0
Depreciation and amortization
397.4
361.5
Changes in assets and liabilities and other non-cash items
171.0
(266.0
)
Net cash provided by (used in) continuing operating activities
1,956.3
1,474.5
Net cash provided by (used in) discontinued operating activities
(36.8
)
(66.7
)
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
1,919.5
1,407.8
Capital expenditures
(254.1
)
(365.6
)
Acquisition and equity method investments, net of cash acquired, and other
(1,525.9
)
(263.8
)
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
(1,780.0
)
(629.4
)
Short-term borrowings, net
—
(6.4
)
Long-term borrowings, net of payments
1,490.4
24.0
Dividends paid to ordinary shareholders
(510.1
)
(479.5
)
Repurchase of ordinary shares
(750.1
)
(900.2
)
Other financing activities, net
40.3
(16.7
)
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
270.5
(1,378.8
)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
(9.8
)
(45.6
)
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
400.2
(646.0
)
Cash and cash equivalents – beginning of period
903.4
1,549.4
Cash and cash equivalents – end of period
$
1,303.6
$
903.4
$
2,798
$
2,679
Days Sales Outstanding
61.5
62.8
Net Inventory
$
1,712
$
1,678
Inventory Turns
6.8
6.5
Accounts Payable
$
1,809
$
1,705
Days Payable Outstanding
56.8
56.7
Year ended
Year ended
December 31, 2019
December 31, 2018
Cash flow provided by continuing operating activities
$
1,956.3
$
1,474.5
Capital expenditures
(254.1
)
(365.6
)
Cash payments for PFS acquisition-related transaction costs
12.6
—
Cash payments for Industrial Segment separation-related costs
39.2
—
Cash payments for restructuring
84.7
39.8
Free cash flow*
$
1,838.7
$
1,148.7
Adjusted earnings from continuing operations attributable to Ingersoll-Rand plc
$
1,557.7
$
1,403.1
Free cash flow as a percent of adjusted net earnings
118
%
82
%
|Partner
|Nutzung
|Quellen & Copyright
|ARIVA.DE AG
|Goldinvest.de
|AGB
|Werbung
|Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
|Deutsche Börse AG
|iwr.de
|Impressum
|© 1998-2020 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
|eResearch
|MIDAS Research
|Datenschutz
|Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
|finanznachrichten.de
|Performaxx
|Disclaimer