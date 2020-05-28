22:15 | 28.05.2020

Ingevity announces details for upcoming Industrial Specialties and Oilfield Technologies webinar

Ingevity Corporation (NYSE: NGVT) today announced that it will hold a live webinar to review and discuss its Industrial Specialties and Oilfield Technologies businesses on June 11, 2020, at 10 a.m. (Eastern Time). This is the third event in a previously announced webinar series that will serve to educate analysts and investors about its businesses. Presenters will include Mike Smith, executive vice president and president, Performance Chemicals; Nick Kob, vice president, Oilfield Technologies; and Rich White, vice president, Industrial Specialties. John Fortson, executive vice president, chief financial officer and treasurer, will also be available for questions. The Industrial Specialties/Oilfield Technologies webinar will be conducted via webcast and can be accessed through Ingevity’s Investor Relations site, or via this link: Ingevity Industrial Specialties/Oilfield Technologies webinar. This event will also be accessible by teleconference by dialing 877-407-2991 (inside the U.S.) or 201-389-0925 (outside the U.S.), at least 10 minutes prior to the start of the event. For those unable to join the live event, a replay of the webinar will be available beginning at approximately 2 p.m. (Eastern Time) on June 11, 2020, through July 11, 2020, at: Ingevity Industrial Specialties/Oilfield Technologies webinar replay. Information on how to access the webinar and teleconference, along with a slide deck containing other relevant business information, will be posted to the investors section of Ingevity’s website at www.ingevity.com prior to the call. For a full list of upcoming webinars in this series, please see the press release issued by Ingevity on March 24, 2020.

Ingevity: Purify, Protect and Enhance

Ingevity provides specialty chemicals, high-performance carbon materials and engineered polymers that purify, protect and enhance the world around us. Through a team of talented and experienced people, Ingevity develops, manufactures, and brings to market products and processes that help customers solve complex problems. These products are used in a variety of demanding applications, including asphalt paving, oil exploration and production, agrochemicals, adhesives, lubricants, publication inks, coatings, elastomers, bioplastics and automotive components that reduce gasoline vapor emissions. Headquartered in North Charleston, South Carolina, Ingevity operates from 25 locations around the world and employs approximately 1,850 people. The company is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: NGVT). For more information visit www.ingevity.com.

Cautionary Statements About Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

