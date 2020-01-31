19:00 | 31.01.2020

Ingevity reschedules dates for fourth quarter and full year earnings release and webcast

Due to increased investor interest, Ingevity Corporation (NYSE: NGVT) today announced that it has rescheduled the release of its fourth quarter and full year earnings to Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, prior to stock market open. The company has also rescheduled the live webcast for Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, at 11 a.m. (Eastern Time) to discuss fourth quarter and full year 2019 fiscal results and 2020 fiscal year guidance. The webcast can be accessed through the investors section of Ingevity’s website, or via this link: Ingevity Q4 and full year 2019 webcast. You may also listen to the conference call by dialing 877-407-2991 (inside the U.S.) or 201-389-0925 (outside the U.S.), at least 10 minutes prior to the start of the event. For those unable to join the live event, a replay of the webcast will be available beginning at approximately 3 p.m. (Eastern Time) on Feb. 3, 2020, through March 3, 2020: Ingevity Q4 and full year 2019 webcast replay. Information on how to access the webcast and conference call, along with a slide deck containing other relevant financial and statistical information, will be posted to the investors section of Ingevity’s website at www.ingevity.com prior to the call.

Ingevity: Purify, Protect and Enhance

