22:30 | 06.04.2021
Innovative Industrial Properties Announces Year-to-Date 2021 Operating, Investment and Capital Markets Activity
Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (IIP), the first and only real estate company on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: IIPR) focused on the regulated U.S. cannabis industry, announced today its operating, investment and capital markets activity for the year-to-date through April 5, 2021.
In January 2021, IIP executed a new long-term lease with Holistic Industries Inc. (Holistic) for IIP’s Los Angeles, California property, bringing IIP’s property portfolio to 100% leased.
California
January 7, 2021
N/A
$
N/A
$
11,000
$
11,000
January 22, 2021
295,000
23,800
10,750
34,550
February 5, 2021
180,000
1,350
51,375
52,725
February 16, 2021
N/A
N/A
6,895
6,895
February 26, 2021
N/A
N/A
2,500
2,500
March 10, 2021
63,000
3,400
24,000
27,400
April 1, 2021
40,000
N/A
30,000
30,000
___________
(1)
Includes expected rentable square feet at completion of construction for certain properties.
(2)
Excludes transaction costs.
(3)
The amount relates to a new lease executed at IIP’s Los Angeles, California property, which provides for a tenant improvement allowance of up to $11.0 million.
(4)
The tenant is expected to complete tenant improvements at the property, for which IIP agreed to provide reimbursement of up to approximately $10.8 million.
(5)
The amounts relate to the acquisition of additional land adjacent to an existing property and a lease amendment which provided a tenant improvement allowance and resulted in a corresponding adjustment to the base rent for the lease at the property. The tenant is expected to complete construction of two new buildings at the property comprising approximately 180,000 square feet in the aggregate, for which IIP agreed to provide reimbursement of up to approximately $51.4 million.
(6)
The amount relates to a lease amendment which increased the tenant improvement allowance under a lease at one of IIP’s Michigan properties by approximately $6.9 million to a total of approximately $29.9 million, and also resulted in a corresponding adjustment to the base rent for the lease at the property.
(7)
The amount relates to amendments to IIP’s lease and development agreement which increased construction funding at one of IIP’s New York properties by $2.5 million to a total of $33.5 million, and also resulted in a corresponding adjustment to the base rent for the lease at the property.
(8)
The tenant is expected to construct three buildings at the property, for which IIP agreed to provide reimbursement of up to $24.0 million.
(9)
The amount relates to a lease amendment which increased the tenant improvement allowance under a lease at one of IIP’s Pennsylvania properties by $30.0 million to a total of approximately $40.0 million, and also resulted in a corresponding adjustment to the base rent for the lease at the property. With this additional tenant improvement allowance, the tenant is expected to expand the facility by approximately 40,000 square feet and complete the buildout of the existing 89,000 square foot building.
