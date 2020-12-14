|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
23:37 | 14.12.2020
Innovative Industrial Properties Declares Fourth Quarter 2020 Dividends
Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (IIP), the first and only real estate company on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: IIPR) focused on the regulated U.S. cannabis industry, announced today that its board of directors has declared a fourth quarter 2020 dividend of $1.24 per share of common stock, representing an approximately 6% increase over IIP’s third quarter 2020 dividend of $1.17 per share of common stock, and a 24% increase over IIP’s fourth quarter 2019 dividend of $1.00 per share of common stock. The dividend is equivalent to an annualized dividend of $4.96 per common share, and is the ninth dividend increase since IIP completed its initial public offering in December 2016.
Additionally, IIP announced today that its board of directors has declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.5625 per share of IIP’s 9.00% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock.
The dividends are payable on January 15, 2021 to stockholders of record at the close of business on December 31, 2020.
