13:00 | 10.02.2020
Innovative Industrial Properties to Report 2019 Fourth Quarter and Year End Results
Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE: IIPR) announced today it will report results for its fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2019 after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26, 2020.
Alan Gold, Executive Chairman, Paul Smithers, President and Chief Executive Officer, Catherine Hastings, Chief Financial Officer, and Ben Regin, Vice President of Investments, will host an investor conference call at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time on Thursday, February 27, 2020, to discuss the company’s financial results and operations for the year.
The call will be available through a live audio webcast at the Investor Relations section of the company’s website at www.innovativeindustrialproperties.com, or live by calling 1-877-328-5514 (domestic) or 1-412-902-6764 (international) and asking to be joined to the Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. conference call. The complete webcast will be archived for 90 days on the company’s website. A telephone playback of the conference call will also be available from 12:00 p.m. Pacific Time on Thursday, February 27, 2020 until 12:00 p.m. Pacific Time on Thursday, March 5, 2020 by calling 1‐877‐344‐7529 (domestic), 855‐669‐9658 (Canada) or 1‐412‐317‐0088 (international) and using access code 10139231.
