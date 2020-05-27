|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
12:45 | 27.05.2020
Innovative Industrial Properties Upsizes and Prices Public Offering of Common Stock
Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE: IIPR) announced today the upsize and pricing of an underwritten public offering of 1,348,389 shares of its common stock for gross proceeds of approximately $100.0 million. The offering is expected to close on or about May 29, 2020, subject to customary closing conditions. The Company has also granted the underwriter a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 202,259 shares of its common stock. All of the shares are being sold by the Company.
The Company intends to use the net proceeds from this offering to invest in specialized industrial real estate assets that support the regulated cannabis cultivation and processing industry that are consistent with its investment strategy, and for general corporate purposes.
BTIG, LLC is acting as the sole underwriter for the offering.
The offering of the Company’s common stock will be made only by means of a prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus. Copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement, final prospectus supplement (when available) and the accompanying prospectus may be obtained by contacting BTIG, LLC at 65 East 55th Street, New York, NY 10022, or by email at equitycapitalmarkets@btig.com.
A registration statement relating to these securities became effective upon filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any of the offered securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such state or jurisdiction.
|Partner
|Nutzung
|Quellen & Copyright
|ARIVA.DE AG
|Goldinvest.de
|AGB
|Werbung
|Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
|Deutsche Börse AG
|iwr.de
|Impressum
|© 1998-2020 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
|eResearch
|MIDAS Research
|Datenschutz
|Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
|finanznachrichten.de
|Performaxx
|Disclaimer