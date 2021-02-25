|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
19:20 | 25.02.2021
Innovyze Introduces Dynamic Digital Twins to the Water Industry with Info360.com
Innovyze, the global leader in water infrastructure software, has announced the general availability of its cloud-based, AI-powered platform for real-world water lifecycle management, Info360.com. Combined with Info360 Insight, a data visualization and workflow solution, the first-of-its-kind platform enables Dynamic Digital Twins for the water industry.
This context-aware platform can predict future performance using synchronized computational models that become more intelligent as they’re used. Info360.com provides recommended best-case actions that can help water utilities maintain the highest levels of service, capacity, and efficiency.
Due to water system complexity and static operating budgets, many water utilities have struggled to adopt the digital transformation technologies that would allow them to improve predictability and performance. Using the power of the cloud, Info360.com is financially and operationally more accessible, powerful, and flexible than traditional on-premise systems.
Info360 Insight provides real-time ingestion and analysis of SCADA data, along with 24/7 event monitoring, enabling utilities to detect incidents within their infrastructure. The system can check multiple resolution scenarios and apply recommended actions to resolve the failure as quickly as possible — ensuring a higher level of service and reliability.
Info360.com and Info360 Insight are now generally available to all water experts. To learn more about the new Info360.com platform and its solutions, click here.
To learn more about Dynamic Digital Twins and see a demonstration of Info360 Insight, join our upcoming webinar presented by Innovyze and AWS, on March 3, hosted by Water Online. Register here.
About Innovyze: Innovyze is a global leader in building innovative, industry-leading software for the water industry for over 35 years. Innovyze serves thousands of clients including the largest utilities, ENR design firms, consultancies and refining plants around the world. Learn more at www.innovyze.com
|Partner
|Nutzung
|Quellen & Copyright
|ARIVA.DE AG
|Goldinvest.de
|AGB
|Werbung
|Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
|Deutsche Börse AG
|iwr.de
|Impressum
|© 1998-2021 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
|eResearch
|MIDAS Research
|Datenschutz
|Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
|finanznachrichten.de
|Performaxx
|Disclaimer