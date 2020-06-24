|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
18:15 | 24.06.2020
Insights & Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19 – Acai Berry Products Market 2020-2024 | Increasing Popularity of Acai Berry as a Superfood to Boost Growth | Technavio
Technavio has been monitoring the acai berry products market and it is poised to grow by $ 326.98 mn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Increasing popularity of acai berry as a superfood has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, stringent food safety regulations might hamper market growth.
Application
Food And Beverages
Nutraceuticals
Others
Geography
South America
North America
Europe
APAC
MEA
To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR43847Acai Berry Products Market 2020-2024 : Scope
Acai Berry Products Market size
Acai Berry Products Market trends
Acai Berry Products Market industry analysis
This study identifies health benefits of acai berry as one of the prime reasons driving the acai berry products market growth during the next few years.
Detailed information on factors that will assist acai berry products market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the acai berry products market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the acai berry products market
Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of acai berry products market vendors
Value chain analysis
Market segment analysis
Market size 2019
Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 – 2024
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Comparison by Application
Food and beverages – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Nutraceuticals – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Others – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Market opportunity by application
Geographic comparison
South America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
North America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Europe – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
APAC – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
MEA – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Landscape disruption
Competitive scenario
Market positioning of vendors
AcaiExotic
Acai Roots Inc.
Amazonic Ventures LLC
Energy Foods International LLC
Frooty Comercio e Industria de Alimentos SA
Nossa Fruits
Organique International Corp.
Sambazon Inc.
Sunfood
Tropical Acai LLC
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
