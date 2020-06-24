ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
Insights & Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19 – Acai Berry Products Market 2020-2024 | Increasing Popularity of Acai Berry as a Superfood to Boost Growth | Technavio

Technavio has been monitoring the acai berry products market and it is poised to grow by $ 326.98 mn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200624005562/en/Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Acai Berry Products Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19.Please Request Latest Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impact
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. AcaiExotic, Acai Roots Inc., Amazonic Ventures LLC, Energy Foods International LLC, Frooty Comercio e Industria de Alimentos SA, Nossa Fruits, Organique International Corp., Sambazon Inc., Sunfood, and Tropical Acai LLC are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Increasing popularity of acai berry as a superfood has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, stringent food safety regulations might hamper market growth.
Acai Berry Products Market 2020-2024 : Segmentation
Acai Berry Products Market is segmented as below:

Application

Food And Beverages

Nutraceuticals

Others

Geography

South America

North America

Europe

APAC

MEA

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR43847Acai Berry Products Market 2020-2024 : Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our acai berry products market report covers the following areas:

Acai Berry Products Market size

Acai Berry Products Market trends

Acai Berry Products Market industry analysis

This study identifies health benefits of acai berry as one of the prime reasons driving the acai berry products market growth during the next few years.
Acai Berry Products Market 2020-2024 : Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the acai berry products market, including some of the vendors such as AcaiExotic, Acai Roots Inc., Amazonic Ventures LLC, Energy Foods International LLC, Frooty Comercio e Industria de Alimentos SA, Nossa Fruits, Organique International Corp., Sambazon Inc., Sunfood, and Tropical Acai LLC. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Acai Berry Products Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. Technavio’s SUBSCRIPTION platformAcai Berry Products Market 2020-2024 : Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist acai berry products market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the acai berry products market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the acai berry products market

Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of acai berry products market vendors
Table Of Contents :Executive SummaryMarket Landscape
Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 – 2024
Five Forces Analysis
Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
Market segments

Comparison by Application

Food and beverages – Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Nutraceuticals – Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Others – Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by application
Customer LandscapeGeographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

South America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024

North America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe – Market size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC – Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA – Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography
Market DriversMarket ChallengesMarket TrendsVendor Landscape
Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

AcaiExotic

Acai Roots Inc.

Amazonic Ventures LLC

Energy Foods International LLC

Frooty Comercio e Industria de Alimentos SA

Nossa Fruits

Organique International Corp.

Sambazon Inc.

Sunfood

Tropical Acai LLC
Scope of the report
Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200624005562/en/

