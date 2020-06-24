18:15 | 24.06.2020

Insights & Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19 – Acai Berry Products Market 2020-2024 | Increasing Popularity of Acai Berry as a Superfood to Boost Growth | Technavio

Technavio has been monitoring the acai berry products market and it is poised to grow by $ 326.98 mn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200624005562/en/Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Acai Berry Products Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19.Please Request Latest Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impact

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. AcaiExotic, Acai Roots Inc., Amazonic Ventures LLC, Energy Foods International LLC, Frooty Comercio e Industria de Alimentos SA, Nossa Fruits, Organique International Corp., Sambazon Inc., Sunfood, and Tropical Acai LLC are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Increasing popularity of acai berry as a superfood has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, stringent food safety regulations might hamper market growth.

Acai Berry Products Market 2020-2024 : Segmentation

Acai Berry Products Market is segmented as below: Application Food And Beverages Nutraceuticals Others Geography South America North America Europe APAC MEA To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR43847Acai Berry Products Market 2020-2024 : Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our acai berry products market report covers the following areas: Acai Berry Products Market size Acai Berry Products Market trends Acai Berry Products Market industry analysis This study identifies health benefits of acai berry as one of the prime reasons driving the acai berry products market growth during the next few years.

Acai Berry Products Market 2020-2024 : Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the acai berry products market, including some of the vendors such as AcaiExotic, Acai Roots Inc., Amazonic Ventures LLC, Energy Foods International LLC, Frooty Comercio e Industria de Alimentos SA, Nossa Fruits, Organique International Corp., Sambazon Inc., Sunfood, and Tropical Acai LLC. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Acai Berry Products Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. Technavio’s SUBSCRIPTION platformAcai Berry Products Market 2020-2024 : Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024 Detailed information on factors that will assist acai berry products market growth during the next five years Estimation of the acai berry products market size and its contribution to the parent market Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior The growth of the acai berry products market Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of acai berry products market vendors

Table Of Contents :Executive SummaryMarket Landscape

Market ecosystem Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition Market segment analysis Market size 2019 Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 – 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary Bargaining power of buyers Bargaining power of suppliers Threat of new entrants Threat of substitutes Threat of rivalry Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments Comparison by Application Food and beverages – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Nutraceuticals – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Others – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Market opportunity by application

Customer LandscapeGeographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation Geographic comparison South America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 North America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Europe – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 APAC – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 MEA – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Key leading countries Market opportunity by geography

Market DriversMarket ChallengesMarket TrendsVendor Landscape

Vendor landscape Landscape disruption Competitive scenario

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered Market positioning of vendors AcaiExotic Acai Roots Inc. Amazonic Ventures LLC Energy Foods International LLC Frooty Comercio e Industria de Alimentos SA Nossa Fruits Organique International Corp. Sambazon Inc. Sunfood Tropical Acai LLC

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$ Research methodology List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200624005562/en/