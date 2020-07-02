23:30 | 02.07.2020

Insights & Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19 – Global Anti-block Additives Market 2020-2024 | Rising Demand from the Agricultural Sector to Boost Market Growth | Technavio

The global anti-block additives market is expected to grow by USD 371.91 million during 2020-2024. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. We expect the impact to be significant in the first quarter but gradually lessen in subsequent quarters – with a limited impact on the full-year economic growth.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200702005487/en/Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Anti-block Additives Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)Request challenges and opportunities influenced by COVID-19 pandemic @ Request a free sample report

The use of plastic films in agriculture is growing extensively in walk-in tunnels and low tunnel covers and mulching. Mulch is applied to the surface of the soil to improve fertility and for the conservation of soil moisture. Films used for high tunnels are usually 80-220-mm thick. Plastic films formed with anti-block additives are used in greenhouse cultivation to control the temperature and maintain the moisture of the soil, forming yield, and reducing the use of pesticides. Anti-block additives are generally used in plastics to prevent the sticking of films. Thus, the rising demand for plastic films will drive the need for anti-block additives, resulting in the growth of the market.

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR43998

As per Technavio, the inclination toward the adoption of advanced technology will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2020-2024.

Anti-block Additives Market: Inclination Toward the Adoption of Advanced Technology

The technology used in the formation of anti-block additives exhibits high performance and cost-effectiveness. The benefits of using these additives have increased with the advancements in technology. These additives are used to avoid problems that occur due to the high friction exhibited by polymer surfaces during the winding of film rolls, bag production, and production operations. The advanced technology has made it easier for these additives to lower the friction by keeping the polymer cool. They not only reduce the friction but are also capable of forming a lubricant layer, thereby reducing the contact between polymer surfaces and polymers. The advanced additives are expected to offer enhanced flexibility at higher concentrations and increased tensile strength. This has urged manufacturers to increase the production of these additives, with the increasing demand from end-users.

“Factors such as the low manufacturing cost, and the rising use of HDPE and PVC in the packaging industry will have a significant impact on the growth of the anti-block additives market value during the forecast period,” says a senior analyst at Technavio. Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reportsTechnavio’s SUBSCRIPTION platformAnti-block Additives Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the anti-block additives market by product (inorganic and organic), material (LLDPE, HDPE, LDPE, BOPP, and others), application (food and packaging, pharmaceutical, agriculture, and others), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America). The APAC region led the anti-block additives market in 2019, followed by North America, Europe, MEA, and South America respectively. During the forecast period, the APAC region is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to the expansion of the agricultural films and food packaging market.

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample reportSome of the key topics covered in the report include:Market DriversMarket ChallengesMarket TrendsVendor Landscape

Vendors covered Vendor classification Market positioning of vendors Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200702005487/en/