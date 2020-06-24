0:10 | 25.06.2020

Insights & Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19 – Submarine Power Cable Market 2020-2024 | Growing Offshore Renewable Energy Installations to Boost Growth | Technavio

Technavio has been monitoring the submarine power cable market and it is poised to grow by $ 1.08 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200624005663/en/Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Submarine Power Cable Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19.Please Request Latest Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impact

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. ABB Ltd., Anixter International Inc., Belden Inc., Fujikura Ltd., Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd., Leoni AG, Nexans SA, NKT AS, Prysmian Spa, and Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd. are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Growing offshore renewable energy installations has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, challenges faced in laying and maintaining cables might hamper market growth.

Submarine Power Cable Market 2020-2024 : Segmentation

Submarine Power Cable Market is segmented as below: End-user Offshore Wind Island Connection And Inter-country Offshore Oil Others Geography Europe APAC North America MEA South America To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR43750Submarine Power Cable Market 2020-2024 : Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our submarine power cable market report covers the following areas: Submarine Power Cable Market size Submarine Power Cable Market trends Submarine Power Cable Market industry analysis This study identifies an increase in sales of HVDC power cables as one of the prime reasons driving the submarine power cable market growth during the next few years.

Submarine Power Cable Market 2020-2024 : Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the submarine power cable market, including some of the vendors such as ABB Ltd., Anixter International Inc., Belden Inc., Fujikura Ltd., Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd., Leoni AG, Nexans SA, NKT AS, Prysmian Spa, and Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Submarine Power Cable Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. Technavio’s SUBSCRIPTION platformSubmarine Power Cable Market 2020-2024 : Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024 Detailed information on factors that will assist submarine power cable market growth during the next five years Estimation of the submarine power cable market size and its contribution to the parent market Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior The growth of the submarine power cable market Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of submarine power cable market vendors

Table Of Contents :Executive SummaryMarket Landscape

Market ecosystem Market characteristics Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition Market segment analysis Market size 2019 Market outlook Market size and forecast for 2019 – 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary Bargaining power of buyers Bargaining power of suppliers Threat of new entrants Threat of substitutes Threat of rivalry Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments Comparison by End-user Offshore wind – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Island connection and inter-country – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Offshore oil – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Others – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Market opportunity by End-user

Customer LandscapeGeographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation Geographic comparison Europe – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 APAC – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 North America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 MEA – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 South America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Key leading countries Market opportunity by geography

Market DriversMarket ChallengesMarket TrendsVendor Landscape

Overview Vendor landscape Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered Market positioning of vendors ABB Ltd. Anixter International Inc. Belden Inc. Fujikura Ltd. Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd. Leoni AG Nexans SA NKT AS Prysmian Spa Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd.

Appendix

Scope of the report Currency conversion rates for US$ Research methodology List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200624005663/en/