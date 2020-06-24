|
0:10 | 25.06.2020
Insights & Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19 – Submarine Power Cable Market 2020-2024 | Growing Offshore Renewable Energy Installations to Boost Growth | Technavio
Technavio has been monitoring the submarine power cable market and it is poised to grow by $ 1.08 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Growing offshore renewable energy installations has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, challenges faced in laying and maintaining cables might hamper market growth.
End-user
Offshore Wind
Island Connection And Inter-country
Offshore Oil
Others
Geography
Europe
APAC
North America
MEA
South America
To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR43750Submarine Power Cable Market 2020-2024 : Scope
Submarine Power Cable Market size
Submarine Power Cable Market trends
Submarine Power Cable Market industry analysis
This study identifies an increase in sales of HVDC power cables as one of the prime reasons driving the submarine power cable market growth during the next few years.
Detailed information on factors that will assist submarine power cable market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the submarine power cable market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the submarine power cable market
Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of submarine power cable market vendors
Market characteristics
Value chain analysis
Market segment analysis
Market size 2019
Market outlook
Market size and forecast for 2019 – 2024
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Comparison by End-user
Offshore wind – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Island connection and inter-country – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Offshore oil – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Others – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Market opportunity by End-user
Geographic comparison
Europe – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
APAC – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
North America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
MEA – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
South America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Vendor landscape
Landscape disruption
Market positioning of vendors
ABB Ltd.
Anixter International Inc.
Belden Inc.
Fujikura Ltd.
Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd.
Leoni AG
Nexans SA
NKT AS
Prysmian Spa
Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd.
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
