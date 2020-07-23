17:11 | 23.07.2020

Insights into the Biofertilizers Global Market to 2026 – by Type, Crop Type & Application – ResearchAndMarkets.com

The “Global Biofertilizers Market 2020-2026” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering. The global biofertilizers market is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. Increasing demand for organic food and the harmful effects of chemical fertilizers are some crucial factors encouraging market growth. Chemical fertilizers have been used for several years to enhance crop production. However, it has several harmful effects which include increased air pollution, waterway pollution, chemical burn to crops, mineral depletion of the soil, and soil acidification. Chemical fertilizers have found considerable nutrient content including nitrogen and overuse of these fertilizers to plants may result in leaves to turn brown or yellow, which damages the plant and minimizing crop yield. This, in turn, results in the emerging demand for biofertilizers for sustainable farming and enhance soil texture and structure. Geographically, the global biofertilizers market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. Europe is expected to grow significantly in the market owing to the increasing organic farming practices in the region. North America is anticipated to witness potential growth during the forecast period owing to the increasing number of organic farms in these regions. As per the US Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS), in 2016, the number of organic farms in the US grew 11% to 14,217 and the number of certified acres grew 15% to 5 million. This has led owing to the increasing demand for organic commodities in the country.

Companies Mentioned

Agrinos ASB Grnland Helmut Aurenz GmbH Australian Bio Fert Pty Ltd. Bayer AG Biomax Naturals Criyagen Agri & Biotech Private Ltd. Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd. IPL Biologicals Ltd. Kan Biosys Pvt. Ltd. Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group Corp. Lallemand Inc. Madras Fertilizers Ltd. Mapleton Agri Biotec Pty Ltd. National Fertilizers Ltd. Novozymes A/S Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Ltd. Rizobacter Argentina SA SOM Phytopharma (India) Ltd. Symborg Corporate, SL T. Stanes & Co., Ltd. United Phosphorus Ltd. Univar Solutions Inc. The Report Covers

Comprehensive research methodology of the global biofertilizers market. This report also includes a detailed and extensive market overview with key analyst insights. An exhaustive analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations. Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the global biofertilizers market. Insights about market determinants, which are stimulating the global biofertilizers market. Detailed and extensive market segments with regional distribution of forecasted revenues. Extensive profiles and recent developments of market players.

