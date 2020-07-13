ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
14:13 | 13.07.2020
Insights into the Smart Agriculture Global Market to 2027 – Strategic Recommendations for New Entrants – ResearchAndMarkets.com

The “Smart Agriculture – Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The Global Smart Agriculture market accounted for $11.45 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $30.00 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 11.3% during the forecast period.

Increasing income levels and command for protein-rich aqua food and rising focus of farmers on livestock monitoring and disease recognition are the major factors propelling the market growth. However, factors such as high upfront cost for use of new agricultural equipment and on the whole fragmented agriculture industry are hampering the market growth.

Smart agriculture is the method of performing the agricultural activities using highly developed technologies. This smart agriculture is the innovative way of carrying out the agricultural activities by reducing the human efforts and by making maximum consumption of the resources which are available. Smart agriculture includes the agricultural activities with the adoption of internet of thing (IoT), sensors in order to raise the productivity of the farm.

Based on the application, the precision farming application segment is likely to have a huge demand due to the growing focus on farm efficiency and productivity. The execution of precision farming tools has the potential to change the concept of agriculture for good, making traditional agricultural activities more well-organized and predictable. Precision farming technologies, such as guidance technology, smart sensors, drones, and variable rate technology (VRT), have made it possible to manage the soil and crop effectively.

By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the increasing government support and rising awareness among cultivators. For instance, in Japan, the ministry of agriculture has been providing funds for developing precision agriculture. The farmers’ association and community-based organizations in each country play a major role in promoting a sustainable agriculture.
Companies Mentioned
DeLaval

Deere & Company

BouMatic

Aurorass.r.l.

Agribotix LLC

Trimble Inc.

TOPCON

The Climate Corporation

SST Development Group, Inc.

Semios Bio Technologies Inc.

Precision Planting LLC

Raven Industries Inc.

AgJunction LLC

AGCO Corporation

Ag Leader Technology, Inc.
What our report offers:
Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers Market data for the years 2017, 2018, 2019, 2023 and 2027

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Key Topics Covered: 1 Executive Summary 2 Preface 3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Application Analysis

3.7 Emerging Markets

3.8 Impact of Covid-19
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global Smart Agriculture Market, By Farm Size
5.1 Introduction

5.2 Large

5.3 Medium-sized

5.4 Small
6 Global Smart Agriculture Market, By Offering
6.1 Introduction

6.2 Hardware

6.3 Software

6.4 Services
7 Global Smart Agriculture Market, By Solution
7.1 Introduction

7.2 Smart Water Management

7.3 Logistics

7.4 Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition

7.5 Agriculture Asset Management

7.6 Network Management
8 Global Smart Agriculture Market, By Application
8.1 Introduction

8.2 Precision Farming Application

8.3 Livestock Monitoring Application

8.4 Precision Aquaculture Application

8.5 Smart Greenhouse Application

8.6 Precision Forestry Application

8.7 Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU)

8.8 Other Applications
9 Global Smart Agriculture Market, By Geography
9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.3 Europe

9.4 Asia Pacific

9.5 South America

9.6 Middle East & Africa
10 Key Developments
10.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

10.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

10.3 New Product Launch

10.4 Expansions

10.5 Other Key Strategies
11 Company Profiling
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/osdduv
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200713005345/en/

