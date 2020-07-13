|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
14:13 | 13.07.2020
Insights into the Smart Agriculture Global Market to 2027 – Strategic Recommendations for New Entrants – ResearchAndMarkets.com
The “Smart Agriculture – Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
The Global Smart Agriculture market accounted for $11.45 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $30.00 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 11.3% during the forecast period.
Increasing income levels and command for protein-rich aqua food and rising focus of farmers on livestock monitoring and disease recognition are the major factors propelling the market growth. However, factors such as high upfront cost for use of new agricultural equipment and on the whole fragmented agriculture industry are hampering the market growth.
Smart agriculture is the method of performing the agricultural activities using highly developed technologies. This smart agriculture is the innovative way of carrying out the agricultural activities by reducing the human efforts and by making maximum consumption of the resources which are available. Smart agriculture includes the agricultural activities with the adoption of internet of thing (IoT), sensors in order to raise the productivity of the farm.
Based on the application, the precision farming application segment is likely to have a huge demand due to the growing focus on farm efficiency and productivity. The execution of precision farming tools has the potential to change the concept of agriculture for good, making traditional agricultural activities more well-organized and predictable. Precision farming technologies, such as guidance technology, smart sensors, drones, and variable rate technology (VRT), have made it possible to manage the soil and crop effectively.
By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the increasing government support and rising awareness among cultivators. For instance, in Japan, the ministry of agriculture has been providing funds for developing precision agriculture. The farmers’ association and community-based organizations in each country play a major role in promoting a sustainable agriculture.
Deere & Company
BouMatic
Aurorass.r.l.
Agribotix LLC
Trimble Inc.
TOPCON
The Climate Corporation
SST Development Group, Inc.
Semios Bio Technologies Inc.
Precision Planting LLC
Raven Industries Inc.
AgJunction LLC
AGCO Corporation
Ag Leader Technology, Inc.
Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
Covers Market data for the years 2017, 2018, 2019, 2023 and 2027
Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Application Analysis
3.7 Emerging Markets
3.8 Impact of Covid-19
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5.2 Large
5.3 Medium-sized
5.4 Small
6.2 Hardware
6.3 Software
6.4 Services
7.2 Smart Water Management
7.3 Logistics
7.4 Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition
7.5 Agriculture Asset Management
7.6 Network Management
8.2 Precision Farming Application
8.3 Livestock Monitoring Application
8.4 Precision Aquaculture Application
8.5 Smart Greenhouse Application
8.6 Precision Forestry Application
8.7 Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU)
8.8 Other Applications
9.2 North America
9.3 Europe
9.4 Asia Pacific
9.5 South America
9.6 Middle East & Africa
10.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
10.3 New Product Launch
10.4 Expansions
10.5 Other Key Strategies
|Partner
|Nutzung
|Quellen & Copyright
|ARIVA.DE AG
|Goldinvest.de
|AGB
|Werbung
|Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
|Deutsche Börse AG
|iwr.de
|Impressum
|© 1998-2020 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
|eResearch
|MIDAS Research
|Datenschutz
|Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
|finanznachrichten.de
|Performaxx
|Disclaimer