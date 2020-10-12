23:30 | 12.10.2020

Insights on Beverage Packaging Market within the Metal & Glass Containers Sector | Rising Consumption of Bottled Water to Emerge as a Key Driver | Technavio

The global beverage packaging market is expected to grow at a CAGR of almost 5% during 2020-2024, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. The report provides a detailed analysis on the impact and new opportunities created by the COVID-19 pandemic. The report also helps clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201012005599/en/Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Beverage Packaging Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)Learn more about how COVID-19 is impacting the beverage packaging market – Request a free sample report

The rising awareness about waterborne diseases has increased the demand for clean and packaged drinking water. This has encouraged bottled water vendors to expand their product offerings and increase market shares. For instance, in June 2019, All Market launched the new eco-friendly aluminum bottled water brand Ever & Ever. Similarly, in August 2020, ZenWTR announced the launch of new bottled water in a 100% post-consumer recycled bottle made of certified ocean-bound plastic. Such increased offerings by vendors are fueling the growth of the global beverage packaging market.

The global metal & glass containers market is the parent market of the beverage packaging market. Within its scope, the metal & glass containers market covers products of metal, glass, or plastic containers, including corks and caps. Our report on the beverage packaging market offers a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as analysis on several large and small vendors active in the market including Amcor, BALL CORPORATION, Crown, O-I, and Tetra Pak. Technavio’s research report on the beverage packaging market identifies the key drivers, trends, challenges, and the market scenario over the forecast period. The report also analyzes the impact of these factors on the overall metal & glass containers market.

The global beverage packaging market has been analyzed across various segments to identify market dynamics, developments, and key growth areas during the forecast period. The report also offers insights on high growth regions and opportunities for vendors operating in each sub-segment of the beverage packaging market. The market is segmented as follows: Product type Metal containers Glass containers Plastic containers Geography North America (NA) South America (SA) Europe Asia Pacific (APAC) Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Technavio’s industry coverage utilizes various sources and tools to gather information about multiple stakeholders and their offerings toward the beverage packaging market. Sources such as company websites, annual reports, whitepapers, subscription & in-house databases, industry journals, publications, and magazines are used in addition to other relevant sources. The vendor landscape provides a framework to estimate the metal & glass containers market, while also categorizing the vendors into pure-play, category-focused, or diversified based on their offerings. All market reports provide the key and contributing players across the value chain based on in-house influence index, developed using multiple industry and market parameters.

