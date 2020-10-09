|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
12:30 | 09.10.2020
Insights on the Agricultural Adjuvants Global Market to 2027 – Adjuvants for Biological Products Presents Opportunities – ResearchAndMarkets.com
The “Agricultural Adjuvants Market by Function, Application, Formulation, Adoption Stage, and Crop Type – Global Forecast to 2027” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
The research report provides an in-depth analysis of the agricultural adjuvants market in five major geographies and emphasizes on the current market trends, market size, market share, recent developments, and forecast till 2027.
In terms of value, the global agricultural adjuvants market is expected to reach $4.7 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Also, in terms of volume, the agricultural adjuvants market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.3% from 2020 to 2027 to reach 440.1 KT by 2027.
The growth of this market is mainly attributed to the factors such as growing food demand and shrinking arable land, increasing demand for agrochemicals, increasing adoption of precision farming methods, and growing need to limit pesticide wastage.
In addition, the growing use of adjuvants for biological products, rising consumer preference for environment-friendly agricultural adjuvants, and drift potential of the unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) with adjuvants in aerial applications are the key factors that expected to provide significant growth opportunities to the manufacturers in the overall agricultural adjuvants market. However, the stringent regulations to manufacture adjuvants and lack of awareness about the products are expected to hinder the growth of the agricultural adjuvants market to some extent.
The study offers a comprehensive analysis of the global agricultural adjuvants market with respect to function, application, formulation, adoption stage, crop type, and geography. The global agricultural adjuvants market is mainly segmented by function (activator adjuvants and utility adjuvants), application (herbicide, insecticide, fungicide, and other), formulation (suspension concentrate and emulsifiable concentrates), adoption stage (tank-mix and in-formulation), crop type (cereals & grains, fruits & vegetables, oilseeds and pulses, and other crops), and geography. The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyses the market at a country level.
What is the historical market for agricultural adjuvants across the globe?
What are the market forecasts and estimates for the period of 2020-2027?
What are the major drivers, restraints, and opportunities in the global agricultural adjuvants market?
Who are the major players in the global market and what share of the market do they hold?
Who are the major players in various countries and what share of the market do they hold?
How is the competitive landscape?
What recent developments have taken place in the global agricultural adjuvants market?
What are the different strategies adopted by the major players in this market?
What are the key geographic trends and which are the high growth countries?
Who are the local emerging players in the global agricultural adjuvants market and how do they compete with the other market players?
Increasing Demand for Agrochemicals
Increasing Adoption of Precision Farming Methods
Growing Need to Limit Pesticide Waste
Lack of Awareness
Adjuvants for Biological Products
Drift Potential of UAVs With Adjuvants in Aerial Applications 4.5. Challenges
Environmental Concerns of Petroleum Oil-Based Adjuvants
Nutrien Ltd.
Evonik Industries AG
Solvay S.A
Nufarm Limited
Helena Agri-Enterprises, LLC
Nouryon
Stepan Company
Croda International PLC
Brandt Consolidated, Inc.
Wilbur-Ellis Holdings, Inc.
Innvictis Crop Care, LLC
Miller Chemical & Fertilizer, LLC.
Kalo, Inc.
Corteva Agriscience Inc.
Precision Laboratories Inc
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tbi1dc
|Partner
|Nutzung
|Quellen & Copyright
|ARIVA.DE AG
|Goldinvest.de
|AGB
|Werbung
|Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
|Deutsche Börse AG
|iwr.de
|Impressum
|© 1998-2020 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
|eResearch
|MIDAS Research
|Datenschutz
|Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
|finanznachrichten.de
|Performaxx
|Disclaimer