12:30 | 09.10.2020

Insights on the Agricultural Adjuvants Global Market to 2027 – Adjuvants for Biological Products Presents Opportunities – ResearchAndMarkets.com

The “Agricultural Adjuvants Market by Function, Application, Formulation, Adoption Stage, and Crop Type – Global Forecast to 2027” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering. The research report provides an in-depth analysis of the agricultural adjuvants market in five major geographies and emphasizes on the current market trends, market size, market share, recent developments, and forecast till 2027. In terms of value, the global agricultural adjuvants market is expected to reach $4.7 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Also, in terms of volume, the agricultural adjuvants market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.3% from 2020 to 2027 to reach 440.1 KT by 2027. The growth of this market is mainly attributed to the factors such as growing food demand and shrinking arable land, increasing demand for agrochemicals, increasing adoption of precision farming methods, and growing need to limit pesticide wastage. In addition, the growing use of adjuvants for biological products, rising consumer preference for environment-friendly agricultural adjuvants, and drift potential of the unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) with adjuvants in aerial applications are the key factors that expected to provide significant growth opportunities to the manufacturers in the overall agricultural adjuvants market. However, the stringent regulations to manufacture adjuvants and lack of awareness about the products are expected to hinder the growth of the agricultural adjuvants market to some extent. The study offers a comprehensive analysis of the global agricultural adjuvants market with respect to function, application, formulation, adoption stage, crop type, and geography. The global agricultural adjuvants market is mainly segmented by function (activator adjuvants and utility adjuvants), application (herbicide, insecticide, fungicide, and other), formulation (suspension concentrate and emulsifiable concentrates), adoption stage (tank-mix and in-formulation), crop type (cereals & grains, fruits & vegetables, oilseeds and pulses, and other crops), and geography. The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyses the market at a country level.

Key questions answered in the report:

Which are the high growth market segments in terms of the function, application, formulation, adoption stage, crop type, and countries/regions? What is the historical market for agricultural adjuvants across the globe? What are the market forecasts and estimates for the period of 2020-2027? What are the major drivers, restraints, and opportunities in the global agricultural adjuvants market? Who are the major players in the global market and what share of the market do they hold? Who are the major players in various countries and what share of the market do they hold? How is the competitive landscape? What recent developments have taken place in the global agricultural adjuvants market? What are the different strategies adopted by the major players in this market? What are the key geographic trends and which are the high growth countries? Who are the local emerging players in the global agricultural adjuvants market and how do they compete with the other market players?

Market DynamicsDrivers

Growing Food Demand and Shrinking Arable Land Increasing Demand for Agrochemicals Increasing Adoption of Precision Farming Methods Growing Need to Limit Pesticide Waste

Restraints

Stringent Regulations to Manufacture Adjuvants Lack of Awareness

Opportunities

The Growing Consumer Preference for Environment-Friendly Adjuvants Adjuvants for Biological Products Drift Potential of UAVs With Adjuvants in Aerial Applications 4.5. Challenges Environmental Concerns of Petroleum Oil-Based Adjuvants

Company Profiles

BASF SE Nutrien Ltd. Evonik Industries AG Solvay S.A Nufarm Limited Helena Agri-Enterprises, LLC Nouryon Stepan Company Croda International PLC Brandt Consolidated, Inc. Wilbur-Ellis Holdings, Inc. Innvictis Crop Care, LLC Miller Chemical & Fertilizer, LLC. Kalo, Inc. Corteva Agriscience Inc. Precision Laboratories Inc For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tbi1dc

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201009005197/en/