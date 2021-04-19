|
Insights on the Crop Micronutrient Global Market to 2026 – Featuring Akzo Nobel, BASF and Nutrien Among Others – ResearchAndMarkets.com
The “Crop Micronutrient Market Research Report by Product, Form, Crop, Application, and Region – Global Forecast to 2026 – Cumulative Impact of COVID-19” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
The Global Crop Micronutrient Market size was estimated at USD 6,900.38 million in 2020, is expected to reach USD 7,657.72 million in 2021, and projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.31% reaching USD 13,127.01 million by 2026.
2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets
3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments
4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players
5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments
2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Crop Micronutrient Market during the forecast period?
3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Crop Micronutrient Market?
4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Crop Micronutrient Market?
5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Crop Micronutrient Market?
6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Crop Micronutrient Market?
7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Crop Micronutrient Market?
Increased awareness among growers about the benefits of micronutrients and shrinkage of agricultural land
Increasing incidences of micronutrient deficiencies in soils around the world
Lack of awareness among farmers regarding dosage and proper application of micronutrients
Development of biodegradable chelates
Increase in agricultural practices and necessity of high-quality agricultural produce
Aries Agro Ltd.
Baicor L.C.
BASF SE
Compass Minerals International, Inc.
DowDuPont Inc.
Nutrien Ltd.
The Mosaic Company
Western Nutrients Corporation
Yara International ASA
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/egs2ye
