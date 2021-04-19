19:53 | 06.01.2022

Insights on the Electric Air Taxi Global Market to 2026 – Increasing Need for Clean and Quiet Aircraft is Driving Growth – ResearchAndMarkets.com

The “Global Electric Air Taxi Market 2022-2026” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering. The publisher has been monitoring the electric air taxi market and it is poised to grow by $9.47 billion during 2022-2026, progressing at a CAGR of 27.70% during the forecast period. The report on the electric air taxi market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing need for clean and quiet aircraft and growing investments in electric air taxis. The electric air taxi market analysis include Type and Geography segments. This study identifies the rising urbanization as one of the prime reasons driving the electric air taxi market growth during the next few years.

Companies Mentioned

Airbus SE Joby Aviation Inc. Kitty Hawk Corp. Lilium N.V Neva Aerospace Ltd. Nurol Holding Inc. Rolls-Royce Plc Skyway Air Taxi LLC The Boeing Co. Volocopter GmbH

The report on electric air taxi market covers the following areas:

Electric air taxi market sizing Electric air taxi market forecast Electric air taxi market industry analysis The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors. The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research – both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Key Topics Covered:1. Executive Summary

Market Overview

2. Market Landscape

Market ecosystem Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

Market definition Market segment analysis Market size 2021 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 – 2026

4. Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers Bargaining power of suppliers Threat of new entrants Threat of substitutes Threat of rivalry Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments Comparison by Type Two-seat aircraft – Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Four-seat aircraft – Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Market opportunity by Type

6. Customer landscape7. Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation Geographic comparison North America – Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Europe – Market size and forecast 2021-2026 APAC – Market size and forecast 2021-2026 South America – Market size and forecast 2021-2026 MEA – Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Key leading countries Market opportunity By Geographical Landscape Market drivers Market challenges Market trends

8. Vendor Landscape

Landscape disruption

9. Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered Market positioning of vendors

10. Appendix

