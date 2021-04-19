ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
19:53 | 06.01.2022
Insights on the Electric Air Taxi Global Market to 2026 – Increasing Need for Clean and Quiet Aircraft is Driving Growth – ResearchAndMarkets.com

The “Global Electric Air Taxi Market 2022-2026” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The publisher has been monitoring the electric air taxi market and it is poised to grow by $9.47 billion during 2022-2026, progressing at a CAGR of 27.70% during the forecast period.

The report on the electric air taxi market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing need for clean and quiet aircraft and growing investments in electric air taxis.

The electric air taxi market analysis include Type and Geography segments. This study identifies the rising urbanization as one of the prime reasons driving the electric air taxi market growth during the next few years.
Companies Mentioned
Airbus SE

Joby Aviation Inc.

Kitty Hawk Corp.

Lilium N.V

Neva Aerospace Ltd.

Nurol Holding Inc.

Rolls-Royce Plc

Skyway Air Taxi LLC

The Boeing Co.

Volocopter GmbH
The report on electric air taxi market covers the following areas:
Electric air taxi market sizing

Electric air taxi market forecast

Electric air taxi market industry analysis

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research – both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.
Key Topics Covered:1. Executive Summary
Market Overview
2. Market Landscape
Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis
3. Market Sizing
Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2021

Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 – 2026
4. Five Forces Analysis
Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition
5. Market Segmentation by Type
Market segments

Comparison by Type

Two-seat aircraft – Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Four-seat aircraft – Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Market opportunity by Type
6. Customer landscape7. Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America – Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Europe – Market size and forecast 2021-2026

APAC – Market size and forecast 2021-2026

South America – Market size and forecast 2021-2026

MEA – Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Key leading countries

Market opportunity By Geographical Landscape

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends
8. Vendor Landscape
Landscape disruption
9. Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors
10. Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tzny1i
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220106005837/en/

