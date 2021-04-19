|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
19:53 | 06.01.2022
Insights on the Electric Air Taxi Global Market to 2026 – Increasing Need for Clean and Quiet Aircraft is Driving Growth – ResearchAndMarkets.com
The “Global Electric Air Taxi Market 2022-2026” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
The publisher has been monitoring the electric air taxi market and it is poised to grow by $9.47 billion during 2022-2026, progressing at a CAGR of 27.70% during the forecast period.
The report on the electric air taxi market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing need for clean and quiet aircraft and growing investments in electric air taxis.
The electric air taxi market analysis include Type and Geography segments. This study identifies the rising urbanization as one of the prime reasons driving the electric air taxi market growth during the next few years.
Joby Aviation Inc.
Kitty Hawk Corp.
Lilium N.V
Neva Aerospace Ltd.
Nurol Holding Inc.
Rolls-Royce Plc
Skyway Air Taxi LLC
The Boeing Co.
Volocopter GmbH
Electric air taxi market forecast
Electric air taxi market industry analysis
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research – both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.
Value chain analysis
Market segment analysis
Market size 2021
Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 – 2026
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Comparison by Type
Two-seat aircraft – Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Four-seat aircraft – Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Market opportunity by Type
Geographic comparison
North America – Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Europe – Market size and forecast 2021-2026
APAC – Market size and forecast 2021-2026
South America – Market size and forecast 2021-2026
MEA – Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Key leading countries
Market opportunity By Geographical Landscape
Market drivers
Market challenges
Market trends
Market positioning of vendors
