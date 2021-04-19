16:59 | 20.10.2021

Insights on the Fertilizer Global Market to 2026 – by Product Type, Product, Product Form, Crop Type and Region – ResearchAndMarkets.com

The “Fertilizer Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering. The global fertilizer market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the analyst expects the global fertilizer market to grow at a CAGR of around 4% during 2021-2026.

CF Industries Haifa Group Indian Farmers Fertiliser Co-operative Limited (IFFCO) Israel Chemicals Ltd. (ICL) Nutrien Limited Sociedad Quimica y Minera (SQM) The Mosaic Company Uralkali and Yara International A fertilizer is a chemical mixture that is added into the soil for supplying essential nutrients for the growth of farm crops. Organic and inorganic variants are the most common types of fertilizers available in the market. Organic fertilizers are manufactured using carbon-based agricultural waste, livestock manure, industrial waste and municipal sludge. On the other hand, inorganic variants are produced using various chemicals and secondary nutrients. They are primarily used to provide specific nutrients that are deficient in the soil and are a rich source of potassium, nitrogen, phosphorus and other nutrients that are crucial for sustainable food production and high crop yield. They also aid in maintaining soil fertility and improving its water retention capacity. Significant growth in the agriculture sector, along with an increasing requirement for enhancing soil fertility and crop growth, is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. In line with this, the widespread adoption of organic farming practices as a means of sustainable development to bridge the substantial demand and supply gap of food products is also providing a boost to the market growth. Additionally, the development of advanced farming techniques and increasing utilization of bio-fertilizers are acting as other major growth-inducing factors. Apart from this, expanding trade activities of crops and produce, especially with developing nations, are also creating a positive impact on the market. Other factors, including the implementation of favorable government policies promoting the usage of nano-fertilizers for the maintenance of flat green grounds and fields, coupled with increasing environmental consciousness across the globe, are anticipated to drive the market further.

How has the global fertilizer market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years? What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global fertilizer market? What are the key regional markets? What is the breakup of the market based on the product type? What is the breakup of the market based on the product? What is the breakup of the market based on the product form? What is the breakup of the market based on the crop type? What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry? What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry? What is the structure of the global fertilizer market and who are the key players? What is the degree of competition in the industry?

