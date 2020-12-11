|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
16:19 | 11.12.2020
Insights on the Gas Generators Global Market to 2027 – Featuring Aggreko, APR Energy and Caterpillar Among Others – ResearchAndMarkets.com
The “Gas Generators – Global Market Trajectory & Analytics” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
The publisher brings years of research experience to the 6th edition of this report. The 174-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Industrial, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.6% CAGR and reach US$4.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Commercial segment is readjusted to a revised 6.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
APR Energy
Briggs & Stratton Corporation
Camda New Energy Equipment Co. Ltd.
Caterpillar, Inc.
Cooper Corporation Pvt. Ltd.
Cummins, Inc.
Dresser-Rand Group, Inc.
Elcos s. r. l.
FG Wilson
Generac Power Systems, Inc.
General Electric Company
Genesal Energy
GENMAC srl
Greaves Cotton Limited
Guangdong Honny Power-Tech Co., Ltd.
Guangdong Westin Power Co., Ltd.
Himoinsa Power Systems, Inc.
Himoinsa S. L.
Jakson Group
Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd.
Kohler Co.
MAN Truck & Bus AG
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.
Perkins Engines Company Limited
Powerica Limited
PR INDUSTRIAL srl
Rolls-Royce Power Systems AG
Shandong Naipute Gas Power Co., Ltd.
Sudhir Power Ltd.
Wartsila Corporation
Wuxi Baifa Power Ltd.
Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd.
Gas Generator Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/g96mwk
