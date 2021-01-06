|
22:46 | 06.01.2021
Insights on the Global Catalyst Fertilizers Market 2020-2024 | COVID-19 Analysis, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Threats | Technavio
The global catalyst fertilizers market size is expected to grow by USD 276.67 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 3% during the forecast period.
This press release features multimedia.
The rising demand for low GHG emitting fertilizers is one of the major factors propelling market growth.
Rising environmental concerns and government initiatives by several countries has resulted in the increasing demand for catalysts for fertilizers. Metals such as rhodium, iron, cobalt, and palladium are used as catalysts in fertilizers to enhance their performance and minimize carbon footprint. The demand for catalyst fertilizers has increased significantly in Europe due to the implementation of best available techniques (BAT) in the agriculture industry for regulating nitrous oxide emissions. The use of catalysts in fertilizer production has also increased in India and China. Hence, the rising environmental concerns and the development of low-emission fertilizers are expected to fuel the growth of the catalyst fertilizers market during the forecast period.
Global Catalyst Fertilizers Market: Fertilizer Application
Nitrogenous fertilizers such as urea and ammonium nitrate are inexpensive, non-acidifying, easy to store and promote the growth of crops and plants. The increasing demand for urea and ammonia in APAC is expected to fuel the growth of the catalyst fertilizers market in this segment. However, market growth in this segment will be slower than the growth of the market in the phosphatic segment.
Global Catalyst Fertilizers Market: Geographic Landscape
APAC was the largest market for catalyst fertilizers in 2019, and the region will continue to offer the maximum growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. The presence of a large population, increasing demand for food products, a growing need for sustainable agriculture practices, and developments in the fertilizer industry are contributing to the catalyst fertilizers market growth in this region. Over 59% of the market’s growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. India and China are the key markets for catalyst fertilizers in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in Europe, MEA, and North America.
Companies Covered
Agricen
Cabot Corp.
Clariant International Ltd.
Haldor Topsoe AS
Johnson Matthey Plc
LKAB Minerals AB
N.E. CHEMCAT Corp.
Quality Magnetite
The Dow Chemical Co.
and Xieta International SL.
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Catalyst Fertilizers Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
Table of Contents:PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARYPART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
2.1 Preface
2.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
Market ecosystem
Market characteristics
Value chain analysis
Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
Market definition
Market sizing 2019
Market outlook
Market size and forecast 2019-2024
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
PART 06: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPEPART 07: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
APAC – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
South America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
North America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Europe – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
MEA – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Key leading countries
Market opportunity
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY FERTILIZER APPLICATION
Market segmentation by fertilizer application
Comparison by fertilizer application
Nitrogenous – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Phosphatic – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Market opportunity by fertilizer application
PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORKPART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
Market drivers
Market challenges
PART 11: MARKET TRENDS
Increasing global cereal production
Increasing regulatory pressure on fertilizer production and related
products
Growing capacities of fertilizer production units
PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
Overview
Landscape disruption
Competitive scenario
PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS
Vendors covered
Vendor classification
Market positioning of vendors
Agricen
Cabot Corp.
Clariant International Ltd.
Haldor Topsoe AS
Johnson Matthey Plc
LKAB Minerals AB
N.E. CHEMCAT Corp.
Quality Magnetite
The Dow Chemical Co.
Xieta International SL
PART 14: APPENDIX
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
Definition of market positioning of vendors
PART 15: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO
