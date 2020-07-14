|
Insights on the Global Downhole Drilling Tools Market 2020-2024 | COVID-19 Analysis, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Threats | Technavio
The global downhole drilling tools market size is expected to grow by USD 3.65 billion 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 3% during the forecast period. Download Free Sample Report
Exploration and production (E&P) are upstream oil and gas activities, which have undergone several improvements with recent technological advances. For example, the development of data-oriented, sensitive equipment has helped in the accurate identification of the underlying reserves without the need to undertake actual drilling. On the basis of the data obtained from seismic acquisitions, E&P activities are carried out. Therefore, such E&P activities are becoming more common in recent times. For instance, in June 2019, the US Department of Energy’s Fossil Energy Office selected 12 projects, which would receive USD 44.5 million in federal funding for cost-shared R&D of advanced technologies to recover unconventional oil and gas. Thus, the increase in oil and gas E&P activities is expected to drive the demand for downhole drilling tools, thereby fueling market growth.
Halliburton Co.
National Oilwell Varco Inc.
Nine Energy Service Inc.
RUBICON OILFIELD PRODUCTS LTD.
Schlumberger Ltd.
Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment AG
Tasman Oil Tools Ltd.
Weatherford International Plc
Wenzel Downhole Tools
Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
Covers market data for 2018, 2019, 2020, till 2024
Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)
Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio’s in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.Technavio’s SUBSCRIPTION platformDownhole Drilling Tools Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
Detailed information on factors that will assist downhole drilling tools market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the downhole drilling tools market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the downhole drilling tools market
Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of downhole drilling tools market, vendors
Value chain analysis
Market segment analysis
Market size 2019
Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 – 2024
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Comparison by Product
Tubulars – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Deflection and downhole motors – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Casing and cementing tools – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Drill bits – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Others – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Market opportunity by Product
Comparison by Application
Onshore – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Offshore – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Market opportunity by Application
Geographic comparison
North America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
MEA – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
APAC – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Europe – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
South America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Vendor landscape
Landscape disruption
Market positioning of vendors
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
For more information about this report visit www.technavio.com/report/downhole-drilling-tools-market-industry-analysis?
