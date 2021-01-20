0:00 | 21.01.2021

Insights on the Global Electronics And Electrical Ceramics Market 2021-2025 | COVID-19 Industry Planning Structure | Technavio

The electronics and electrical ceramics market is expected to grow by USD 2.94 billion, progressing at a CAGR of about 5% during the forecast period.

The increasing use of ceramics for energy storage is one of the major factors propelling the market growth. However, factors such as high production costs will hamper market growth.

Based on the application, the home appliances saw maximum growth in 2020. The market for home appliances is growing due to innovative offerings from home appliance manufacturers worldwide. The growth of the market segment will be significant during the forecast period.

Electronics And Electrical Ceramics Market: Geographic Landscape

By geography, APAC is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 51% of the market’s overall growth is expected to originate from APAC. The rise in end-user applications such as electronics, automotive, medical, and military and defense will facilitate the electronics and electrical ceramics market growth in APAC over the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for electronics and electrical ceramics in APAC. Market growth in APAC will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

3M Co. CeramTec TopCo GmbH CoorsTek Inc. KYOCERA Corp. Morgan Advanced Materials Plc Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd. Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. SCHOTT AG TAIYO YUDEN Mobile Technology Co. Ltd. TDK Corp.

What our reports offer:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments Strategic recommendations for the new entrants Covers market data for 2019, 2020, until 2024 Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations) Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Market ecosystem Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition Market segment analysis Market size 2020 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 – 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary Bargaining power of buyers Bargaining power of suppliers Threat of new entrants Threat of substitutes Threat of rivalry Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments Comparison by Application Home appliances – Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Consumer electronics – Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Power grids and energy – Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Medical Devices – Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Others – Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Market opportunity by Application

Segmentation by Product

Monolithic ceramics Ceramics matrix composites Ceramic coating Multilayer ceramics Ceramic packaging

Customer landscapeGeographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation Geographic comparison APAC – Market size and forecast 2020-2025 North America – Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe – Market size and forecast 2020-2025 South America – Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA – Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Key leading countries Market opportunity by geography Market drivers Market challenges Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape Landscape disruption Competitive scenario

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered Market positioning of vendors 3M Co. CeramTec TopCo GmbH CoorsTek Inc. KYOCERA Corp. Morgan Advanced Materials Plc Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd. Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. SCHOTT AG TAIYO YUDEN Mobile Technology Co. Ltd. TDK Corp.

Appendix

Scope of the report Currency conversion rates for US$ Research methodology List of abbreviations

