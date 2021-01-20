|
Insights on the Global Electronics And Electrical Ceramics Market 2021-2025 | COVID-19 Industry Planning Structure | Technavio
The electronics and electrical ceramics market is expected to grow by USD 2.94 billion, progressing at a CAGR of about 5% during the forecast period.
The increasing use of ceramics for energy storage is one of the major factors propelling the market growth. However, factors such as high production costs will hamper market growth.
Based on the application, the home appliances saw maximum growth in 2020. The market for home appliances is growing due to innovative offerings from home appliance manufacturers worldwide. The growth of the market segment will be significant during the forecast period.
Electronics And Electrical Ceramics Market: Geographic Landscape
By geography, APAC is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 51% of the market’s overall growth is expected to originate from APAC. The rise in end-user applications such as electronics, automotive, medical, and military and defense will facilitate the electronics and electrical ceramics market growth in APAC over the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for electronics and electrical ceramics in APAC. Market growth in APAC will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.
