1:00 | 15.07.2020
Insights on the Global Flame And Detonation Arrestors Market 2020-2024 | COVID-19 Analysis, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Threats | Technavio
The global flame and detonation arrestors market size is expected to grow by USD 122.41 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 3% during the forecast period. Download Free Sample Report
The revision of standards and guidelines for flame arrestors is expected to drive the flame and detonation arrestors market growth. Various industries use flammable gases and liquid vapors or solvents to carry out different processes. For instance, ethanol is used in the pharmaceutical industry as a disinfectant to adhere to the good manufacturing practices (GMPs) and microbiological requirements. Presence of these gases and vapors in these industries increases the risk of explosion. Hence, explosion safety is one of the most important aspects of workplace safety in these industries. Flame and detonation arrestors significantly reduce the risk of explosion by quenching the heat generated by flames and thus prevent explosions in storage tanks and piping systems. Many standards concerning the design of the flame and detonation arrestors have been revised in the last few years. For example, the 94/9/EC directive, which was applicable from July 1, 2003, until April 19, 2016, was replaced by the ATEX 2014/34/EU guidelines. These guidelines were intended to standardize the laws of member states related to equipment and protective systems used in a potentially explosive atmosphere. Flame arrestors are part of the protective systems as defined by these guidelines.
Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
Covers market data for 2018,2019, 2020, till 2024
Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)
Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Detailed information on factors that will assist flame and detonation arrestors market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the flame and detonation arrestors market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the flame and detonation arrestors market
Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of flame and detonation arrestors market, vendors
Value chain analysis
Market segment analysis
Market size 2019
Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 – 2024
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Comparison by Application
Tank and piping – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Loading and VRS – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
IC engines – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Flare stacks – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Market opportunity by Application
Geographic comparison
APAC – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
North America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Europe – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
MEA – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
South America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Landscape disruption
Competitive Scenario
Market positioning of vendors
Braunschweiger Flammenfilter GmbH
Cashco Inc.
Continental Disc Corp.
Elmac Technologies
Emerson Electric Co.
Honeywell International Inc.
KITO Armaturen GmbH
L&J Technologies
TORNADO Technologies Inc.
WITT-Gasetechnik GmbH & Co. KG
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
