1:00 | 15.07.2020

Insights on the Global Flame And Detonation Arrestors Market 2020-2024 | COVID-19 Analysis, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Threats | Technavio

The global flame and detonation arrestors market size is expected to grow by USD 122.41 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 3% during the forecast period. Download Free Sample Report

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200714005860/en/Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Flame and Detonation Arrestors Market 2020-2024 (Grapic: Business Wire)

Revision of standards and guidelines for flame arrestors, and the growth of end-user industries are the major factors propelling market growth. However, factors such as price volatility in the oil and gas industry may hamper market growth. The revision of standards and guidelines for flame arrestors is expected to drive the flame and detonation arrestors market growth. Various industries use flammable gases and liquid vapors or solvents to carry out different processes. For instance, ethanol is used in the pharmaceutical industry as a disinfectant to adhere to the good manufacturing practices (GMPs) and microbiological requirements. Presence of these gases and vapors in these industries increases the risk of explosion. Hence, explosion safety is one of the most important aspects of workplace safety in these industries. Flame and detonation arrestors significantly reduce the risk of explosion by quenching the heat generated by flames and thus prevent explosions in storage tanks and piping systems. Many standards concerning the design of the flame and detonation arrestors have been revised in the last few years. For example, the 94/9/EC directive, which was applicable from July 1, 2003, until April 19, 2016, was replaced by the ATEX 2014/34/EU guidelines. These guidelines were intended to standardize the laws of member states related to equipment and protective systems used in a potentially explosive atmosphere. Flame arrestors are part of the protective systems as defined by these guidelines.

More details: www.technavio.com/report/flame-and-detonation-arrestors-market-industry-analysis?Global Flame and Detonation Arrestors Market: Applications Landscape

Based on application segmentation, the tank and piping segment is expected to witness lucrative growth during the forecast period. Flame and detonation arrestors are used in tank and piping systems carrying flammable vapors and gases in industries such as the oil and gas; chemicals and petrochemicals; and pharmaceuticals. They provide protection against possible explosion caused by ignition of flammable liquids and gases.

Global Flame and Detonation Arrestors Market: Geographic Landscape

By geographical segmentation, the Asia Pacific region is expected to experience significant growth and thus offer several growth opportunities to market vendors. The growth of the flame and detonation arrestors market in APAC can be attributed to several factors such as the rising oil refining capacities, especially in India and China; increasing use of natural gas for power generation in Japan and China; and growing consumption of natural gas in the Chinese petrochemical industry.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free. View market snapshot before purchasingCompanies Covered

Braunschweiger Flammenfilter GmbH Cashco Inc. Continental Disc Corp. Elmac Technologies Emerson Electric Co. Honeywell International Inc. KITO Armaturen GmbH L&J Technologies TORNADO Technologies Inc. WITT-Gasetechnik GmbH & Co. KG

What our reports offer:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments Strategic recommendations for the new entrants Covers market data for 2018,2019, 2020, till 2024 Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations) Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio’s in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports. Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.Technavio’s SUBSCRIPTION platformFlame and Detonation Arrestors Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024 Detailed information on factors that will assist flame and detonation arrestors market growth during the next five years Estimation of the flame and detonation arrestors market size and its contribution to the parent market Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior The growth of the flame and detonation arrestors market Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of flame and detonation arrestors market, vendors

Table of Contents:Executive SummaryMarket Landscape

Market ecosystem Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition Market segment analysis Market size 2019 Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 – 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary Bargaining power of buyers Bargaining power of suppliers Threat of new entrants Threat of substitutes Threat of rivalry Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments Comparison by Application Tank and piping – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Loading and VRS – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 IC engines – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Flare stacks – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Market opportunity by Application

Customer LandscapeGeographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation Geographic comparison APAC – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 North America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Europe – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 MEA – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 South America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Key leading countries Market opportunity by geography

Market DriversMarket ChallengesMarket TrendsVendor Landscape

Vendor landscape Landscape disruption Competitive Scenario

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered Market positioning of vendors Braunschweiger Flammenfilter GmbH Cashco Inc. Continental Disc Corp. Elmac Technologies Emerson Electric Co. Honeywell International Inc. KITO Armaturen GmbH L&J Technologies TORNADO Technologies Inc. WITT-Gasetechnik GmbH & Co. KG

Appendix

Scope of the report Currency conversion rates for US$ Research methodology List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200714005860/en/