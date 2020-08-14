|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
21:15 | 14.08.2020
Insights on the Global Flexible Pipes Market for Oil and Gas 2020-2024 | COVID-19 Analysis, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Threats | Technavio
Technavio has been monitoring the flexible pipes market for oil and gas and it is poised to grow by USD 123.54 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 2% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Airborne Oil & Gas BV, Continental AG, FlexSteel Pipeline Technologies Inc., General Electric Co., MAGMA GLOBAL Ltd., National Oilwell Varco Inc., Prysmian Spa, Shawcor Ltd., TechnipFMC Plc, and Wienerberger AG are some of the major market participants. The rising investment in upstream oil and gas activity will offer immense growth opportunities. To make most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Type
HDPE
PA
PVDF
Others
Geography
North America
MEA
South America
APAC
Europe
Application
Offshore
Onshore
Flexible Pipes Market for Oil and Gas size
Flexible Pipes Market for Oil and Gas trends
Flexible Pipes Market for Oil and Gas industry analysis
This study identifies the growing acceptance of engineering-grade flexible materials as one of the prime reasons driving the growth of flexible pipes market for oil and gas during the next few years.
Detailed information on factors that will assist the growth of the flexible pipes market for oil and gas during the next five years
Estimation of the size of the flexible pipes market for oil and gas and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the flexible pipes market for oil and gas
Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of vendors in flexible pipes market for oil and gas
Value chain analysis
Market segment analysis
Market size 2019
Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 – 2024
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Comparison by Application
Offshore – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Onshore – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Market opportunity by Application
Comparison by Type
HDPE – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
PA – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
PVDF – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Others – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Market opportunity by Type
Geographic comparison
North America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
MEA – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
South America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
APAC – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Europe – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Vendor landscape
Landscape disruption
Market positioning of vendors
Airborne Oil & Gas BV
Continental AG
FlexSteel Pipeline Technologies Inc.
General Electric Co.
MAGMA GLOBAL Ltd.
National Oilwell Varco Inc.
Prysmian Spa
Shawcor Ltd.
TechnipFMC Plc
Wienerberger AG
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
