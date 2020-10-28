6:00 | 28.10.2020

Insights on the Global Gear Oil Market 2020-2024 | COVID-19 Analysis, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Threats | Technavio

The global gear oil market size is expected to grow by USD 1.14 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 3% during the forecast period. Download latest version with COVID-19 analysis Free Sample Report

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201027006203/en/Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Gear Oil Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The growing demand for fully synthetic gear oil is one of the major factors propelling market growth. The global gear oil market is driven by the growing demand for advanced gear oils such as semi-synthetic gear oil and fully synthetic gear oil. The addition of advanced additives and chemicals in fully synthetic gear oil increases their demand in the automotive industry. Moreover, the demand for gear oil that withstands very low or high temperatures, extremely high loads, and extraordinary ambient conditions makes synthetic gear oil an ideal choice in industrial applications. Additionally, synthetic gear oil uses a superior quality synthetic base stock, with advanced additives and lubricants. Furthermore, fully synthetic gear oil helps gears combat sludge and carbon deposit build-up within the gearsets. Therefore, the demand for such gear oil has increased owing to the performance advantages and an increase in consumer awareness. Hence, the growing uptake of synthetic gear oil will influence the growth of the gear oil market during the forecast period.

Gear oil is an essential lubricant for automobiles with a manual transmission as it protects gear components and permits smooth gear-shifting. Moreover, gear oil provides a wide service temperature range, including excellent low-temperature characteristics for cold weather operations. Market growth in the transportation segment will be slower than the growth of the market in the industrial segment.

Global Gear Oil Market: Geographic Landscape

APAC accounted for the largest gear oil market share in 2019, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. The strong presence of manufacturing facilities will significantly influence gear oil market growth in this region. 56% of the market’s growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China, India, Japan, and South Korea are the key markets for gear oil in APAC. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in MEA and South America.

BP Plc Chevron Corp. China National Petroleum Corp. China Petroleum & Chemical Corp. Exxon Mobil Corp. FUCHS PETROLUB SE Idemitsu Kosan Co. Ltd. PJSC LUKOIL Royal Dutch Shell Plc TOTAL SA What our reports offer:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments Strategic recommendations for the new entrants Covers market data for 2019, 2020, till 2024 Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations) Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio’s in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports. Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. Technavio’s SUBSCRIPTION platformGear Oil Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024 Detailed information on factors that will assist in gear oil market growth during the next five years Estimation of the gear oil market size and its contribution to the parent market Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior The growth of the gear oil market Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of gear oil market, vendors

