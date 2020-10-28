|
6:00 | 28.10.2020
Insights on the Global Gear Oil Market 2020-2024 | COVID-19 Analysis, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Threats | Technavio
The global gear oil market size is expected to grow by USD 1.14 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 3% during the forecast period. Download latest version with COVID-19 analysis Free Sample Report
The global gear oil market is driven by the growing demand for advanced gear oils such as semi-synthetic gear oil and fully synthetic gear oil. The addition of advanced additives and chemicals in fully synthetic gear oil increases their demand in the automotive industry. Moreover, the demand for gear oil that withstands very low or high temperatures, extremely high loads, and extraordinary ambient conditions makes synthetic gear oil an ideal choice in industrial applications. Additionally, synthetic gear oil uses a superior quality synthetic base stock, with advanced additives and lubricants. Furthermore, fully synthetic gear oil helps gears combat sludge and carbon deposit build-up within the gearsets. Therefore, the demand for such gear oil has increased owing to the performance advantages and an increase in consumer awareness. Hence, the growing uptake of synthetic gear oil will influence the growth of the gear oil market during the forecast period.
Chevron Corp.
China National Petroleum Corp.
China Petroleum & Chemical Corp.
Exxon Mobil Corp.
FUCHS PETROLUB SE
Idemitsu Kosan Co. Ltd.
PJSC LUKOIL
Royal Dutch Shell Plc
TOTAL SA
What our reports offer:
Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
Covers market data for 2019, 2020, till 2024
Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)
Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Detailed information on factors that will assist in gear oil market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the gear oil market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the gear oil market
Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of gear oil market, vendors
Market characteristics
Value chain analysis
Market segmentation analysis
Market sizing 2019
Market outlook
Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Comparison by end-user
Transportation – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Industrial – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Market opportunity by end-user
Geographic comparison
APAC – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Europe – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
North America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
MEA – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
South America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Key leading countries
Market opportunity
Market challenges
Development of advanced gear oil
Digitalization leading to integrated value chain
Landscape disruption
Competitive scenario
Vendor classification
Market positioning of vendors
