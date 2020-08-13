|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
20:45 | 13.08.2020
Insights on the Global Manganese Mining Market 2020-2024 | COVID-19 Analysis, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Threats | Technavio
Technavio has been monitoring the manganese mining market and it is poised to grow by 5385.13 K tons during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. African Rainbow Minerals Ltd., Anglo American Plc, Assmang Proprietary Ltd., Compania Minera Autlan SAB De CV, Consolidated Minerals Ltd., Eramet SA, Gulf Manganese Corp. Ltd., Manganese X Energy Corp., South32 Ltd., and Vale SA are some of the major market participants. The advances in manganese battery technology will offer immense growth opportunities. To make most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Application
Alloys
Others
Geographic Landscape
APAC
Europe
MEA
North America
South America
Manganese Mining Market size
Manganese Mining Market trends
Manganese Mining Market analysis
This study identifies increasing adoption of stainless steel as one of the prime reasons driving the manganese mining market growth during the next few years.
Detailed information on factors that will assist manganese mining market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the manganese mining market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the manganese mining market
Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of manganese mining market vendors
2.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
Market characteristics
Value chain analysis
Market segmentation analysis
Market sizing 2019
Market outlook
Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Comparison by application
Alloys – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Others – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Market opportunity by application
Geographic comparison
APAC – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Europe – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
North America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
MEA – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
South America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Key leading countries
Market opportunity
Market challenges
Adoption of sustainable and non-combustible energy sources
Excess steel production capacity
Landscape disruption
Competitive scenario
Vendor classification
Market positioning of vendors
African Rainbow Minerals Ltd.
Anglo American Plc
Assmang Proprietary Ltd.
Compania Minera Autlan SAB De CV
Consolidated Minerals Ltd.
Eramet SA
Gulf Manganese Corp. Ltd.
Manganese X Energy Corp.
South32 Ltd.
Vale SA
List of abbreviations
Definition of market positioning of vendors
