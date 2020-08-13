ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
20:45 | 13.08.2020
Insights on the Global Manganese Mining Market 2020-2024 | COVID-19 Analysis, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Threats | Technavio

Technavio has been monitoring the manganese mining market and it is poised to grow by 5385.13 K tons during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200813005505/en/Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Manganese Mining Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19.Please Request Free Sample Report on COVID-19 ImpactFrequently Asked Questions – At what rate is the market projected to grow during the forecast period 2020-2024?
Growing at a CAGR of almost 5%, the market growth will accelerate in the forecast period.
What is the key factor driving the market?
Advances in manganese battery technology is one of the key factors driving the market growth.
Who are the top players in the market?
African Rainbow Minerals Ltd., Anglo American Plc, Assmang Proprietary Ltd., Compania Minera Autlan SAB De CV, Consolidated Minerals Ltd., Eramet SA, Gulf Manganese Corp. Ltd., Manganese X Energy Corp., South32 Ltd., and Vale SA are some of the major market participants.
Which region is expected to hold the highest market share?
APAC
What is the year-over-year growth rate of the global market?
The year-over-year growth rate for 2020 is estimated at 4.43%.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. African Rainbow Minerals Ltd., Anglo American Plc, Assmang Proprietary Ltd., Compania Minera Autlan SAB De CV, Consolidated Minerals Ltd., Eramet SA, Gulf Manganese Corp. Ltd., Manganese X Energy Corp., South32 Ltd., and Vale SA are some of the major market participants. The advances in manganese battery technology will offer immense growth opportunities. To make most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Manganese Mining Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
Manganese Mining Market is segmented as below:

Application

Alloys

Others

Geographic Landscape

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR41126Manganese Mining Market 2020-2024: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our manganese mining market report covers the following areas:

Manganese Mining Market size

Manganese Mining Market trends

Manganese Mining Market analysis

This study identifies increasing adoption of stainless steel as one of the prime reasons driving the manganese mining market growth during the next few years.
Manganese Mining Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the manganese mining market, including some of the vendors such as African Rainbow Minerals Ltd., Anglo American Plc, Assmang Proprietary Ltd., Compania Minera Autlan SAB De CV, Consolidated Minerals Ltd., Eramet SA, Gulf Manganese Corp. Ltd., Manganese X Energy Corp., South32 Ltd., and Vale SA. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the manganese mining market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. Technavio’s SUBSCRIPTION platformManganese Mining Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist manganese mining market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the manganese mining market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the manganese mining market

Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of manganese mining market vendors
Table of Contents:PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARYPART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
2.1 Preface

2.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
Market definition

Market sizing 2019

Market outlook

Market size and forecast 2019-2024
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION
Market segmentation by application

Comparison by application

Alloys – Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Others – Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by application
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPEPART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC – Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe – Market size and forecast 2019-2024

North America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA – Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity
PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORKPART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
Market drivers

Market challenges
PART 11: MARKET TRENDS
Increasing adoption of stainless steel

Adoption of sustainable and non-combustible energy sources

Excess steel production capacity
PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario
PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS
Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

African Rainbow Minerals Ltd.

Anglo American Plc

Assmang Proprietary Ltd.

Compania Minera Autlan SAB De CV

Consolidated Minerals Ltd.

Eramet SA

Gulf Manganese Corp. Ltd.

Manganese X Energy Corp.

South32 Ltd.

Vale SA
PART 14: APPENDIX
Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Definition of market positioning of vendors
PART 15: EXPLORE TECHNAVIOAbout Us Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200813005505/en/

