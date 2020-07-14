ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
Insights on the Global Methanol Market 2020-2024 |COVID-19 Analysis, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Threats | Technavio

The methanol market is poised to grow by USD 15.62 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 10% during the forecast period. Download Free Sample Report
This press release features multimedia.
The increasing adoption of MTO technology is one of the major factors propelling the market growth. However, factors such as fluctuating methanol prices is hampering the market growth.

MTO is a comparatively new and innovative technology, which is being used to produce propylene and ethylene from methanol. Methanol is primarily produced from coal and natural gas in regions where these raw materials are available in surplus. These raw materials help in producing methanol at a low cost in areas where the reserve of ethanol is limited. The MTO technique fills the propylene and ethylene demand and supply gap from refineries and steam crackers by manufacturing large volumes of propylene and ethylene. Thus, the increasing adoption of the MTO technology will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.
More details: www.technavio.com//report/methanol-market-industry-analysis
Based on the end user, the automotive segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period, as methanol is highly used in internal combustion engines of vehicles. Conventional fuels used in the automotive industry are now being replaced with more efficient alternatives, such as ethylene glycol and propylene produced from Methanol. In the automotive industry, derivatives of methanol, such as biodiesel, gasoline blended MTBE/TAME, and DME, are also used extensively.
Global Methanol Market: Geographic Landscape
By geography, Asia Pacific region is expected to offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. The growth of the methanol market in APAC can be attributed to the rising demand for methanol and its derivatives from the construction, automotive, textile, and furniture industries.
BASF SE

BP Plc

Celanese Corp.

ENERKEM Inc.

Eni Spa

LyondellBasell Industries NV

Methanex Corp.

OCI NV

Petroliam Nasional Berhad

Proman AG
