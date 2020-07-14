|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
23:15 | 14.07.2020
Insights on the Global Methanol Market 2020-2024 |COVID-19 Analysis, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Threats | Technavio
The methanol market is poised to grow by USD 15.62 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 10% during the forecast period. Download Free Sample Report
MTO is a comparatively new and innovative technology, which is being used to produce propylene and ethylene from methanol. Methanol is primarily produced from coal and natural gas in regions where these raw materials are available in surplus. These raw materials help in producing methanol at a low cost in areas where the reserve of ethanol is limited. The MTO technique fills the propylene and ethylene demand and supply gap from refineries and steam crackers by manufacturing large volumes of propylene and ethylene. Thus, the increasing adoption of the MTO technology will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.
BP Plc
Celanese Corp.
ENERKEM Inc.
Eni Spa
LyondellBasell Industries NV
Methanex Corp.
OCI NV
Petroliam Nasional Berhad
Proman AG
Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
Covers market data for 2019, 2020, till 2024
Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)
Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Value chain analysis
Market segment analysis
Market size 2019
Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 – 2024
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Comparison by End-user
Automotive – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Construction – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Electronics – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Paints and coatings – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Others – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Market opportunity by End-user
Comparison by Derivative Type
Formaldehyde – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Acetic acid – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Gasoline – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
DME – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Others – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Market opportunity by Derivative Type
Geographic comparison
APAC – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Europe – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
North America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
MEA – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
South America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Landscape disruption
Market positioning of vendors
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
