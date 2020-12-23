|
Insights on the Global Poultry Meat Market 2020-2024: COVID-19 Analysis, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Threats – Technavio
The poultry meat market is expected to grow by $56.98 bn, progressing at a CAGR of over 3% during the forecast period.
Cargill Inc.
Cranswick Plc
Halperns
Hormel Foods Corp.
JBS SA
NH Foods Ltd.
Sysco Corp.
Tyson Foods Inc.
WH Group Ltd.
Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
Covers market data for 2019, 2020, until 2024
Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)
Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Value chain analysis
Market segment analysis
Market size 2019
Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 – 2024
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Comparison by Product
Chicken meat – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Turkey meat – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Duck meat – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Others – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Impact of COVID-19 pandemic on product segment
Market opportunity by Product
Geographic comparison
APAC – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
North America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
South America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Europe – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
MEA – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the market
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Market drivers
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor landscape
Landscape disruption
Market positioning of vendors
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
