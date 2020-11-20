|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
16:00 | 20.11.2020
Insights on the Global Shipping Container Liners Market 2020-2024 | COVID-19 Analysis, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Threats | Technavio
The global shipping container liners market size is expected to grow by USD 174.63 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 3% during the forecast period.
The rising demand for goods and materials produced in different regions and the rising world gross domestic product (GDP) are driving the export and import of goods. This will propel the need for the transportation of various goods produced or manufactured to and from different regions. The growth in seaborne trade will be one of the significant factors that will influence market growth. Seaborne transportation is extensively preferred over other methods as they are highly cost-efficient. This will boost the need for container liner to package goods, materials, and commodities in bulk for shipment as container liners protect goods against contamination.
Amcor Plc
Berry Global Group Inc.
Bulk Handling Australia Group Pty. Ltd.
Bulk-Flow
Eceplast Srl
Greif Inc.
Intertape Polymer Group Inc.
LC Packaging International BV
Sinopack Industries Ltd.
What our reports offer:
Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
Covers market data for 2019, 2020, till 2024
Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)
Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Detailed information on factors that will assist in shipping container liners market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the shipping container liners market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the shipping container liners market
Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of shipping container liners market, vendors
Value chain analysis
Market segment analysis
Market size 2019
Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 – 2024
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Comparison by End user
Food – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Chemicals – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Minerals – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Others – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Market opportunity by End user
Geographic comparison
APAC – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Europe – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
North America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
South America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
MEA – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Volume driver – Demand led growth
Volume driver – Supply led growth
Volume driver – External factors
Volume driver – Demand shift in adjacent markets
Price driver – Inflation
Price driver – Shift from lower to higher-priced units
Market challenges
Market trends
Landscape disruption
Market positioning of vendors
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
