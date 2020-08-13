|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
19:00 | 13.08.2020
Insights on the Global Slickline Services Market 2020-2024 | COVID-19 Analysis, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Threats | Technavio
Technavio has been monitoring the slickline services market and it is poised to grow by USD 943.28 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. AOS Orwell Ltd., Archer Ltd., Baker Hughes Co., Expro Holdings UK 2 Ltd., Halliburton Co., Pioneer Energy Services Corp., Schlumberger Ltd., Superior Energy Services Inc., Weatherford International Plc, and Wellservices BV are some of the major market participants. The increase production from mature oil & gas fields will offer immense growth opportunities. To make most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Application
Onshore
Offshore
Geographic Landscape
APAC
Europe
MEA
North America
South America
Slickline Services Market size
Slickline Services Market trends
Slickline Services Market analysis
This study identifies the introduction of digital slickline services as one of the prime reasons driving the slickline services market growth during the next few years.
Detailed information on factors that will assist slickline services market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the slickline services market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the slickline services market
Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of slickline services market vendors
2.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
Market characteristics
Value chain analysis
Market segmentation analysis
Market sizing 2019
Market outlook
Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Comparison by application
Onshore – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Offshore – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Market opportunity by application
Geographic comparison
North America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
APAC – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Europe – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
MEA – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
South America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Key leading countries
Market opportunity
Market challenges
Declining prices of raw materials
Introduction of digital slickline services
Landscape disruption
Competitive scenario
Vendor classification
Market positioning of vendors
AOS Orwell Ltd.
Archer Ltd.
Baker Hughes Co.
Expro Holdings UK 2 Ltd.
Halliburton Co.
Pioneer Energy Services Corp.
Schlumberger Ltd.
Superior Energy Services Inc.
Weatherford International Plc
Wellservices BV
List of abbreviations
Definition of market positioning of vendors
