Technavio has been monitoring the slickline services market and it is poised to grow by USD 943.28 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Increase production from mature oil & gas fields is one of the key factors driving the market growth.

Who are the top players in the market?

AOS Orwell Ltd., Archer Ltd., Baker Hughes Co., Expro Holdings UK 2 Ltd., Halliburton Co., Pioneer Energy Services Corp., Schlumberger Ltd., Superior Energy Services Inc., Weatherford International Plc, and Wellservices BV. are some of the major market participants.

Which region is expected to hold the highest market share?

North America

What is the year-over-year growth rate of the global market?

The year-over-year growth rate for 2020 is estimated at 3.93%. The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. AOS Orwell Ltd., Archer Ltd., Baker Hughes Co., Expro Holdings UK 2 Ltd., Halliburton Co., Pioneer Energy Services Corp., Schlumberger Ltd., Superior Energy Services Inc., Weatherford International Plc, and Wellservices BV are some of the major market participants. The increase production from mature oil & gas fields will offer immense growth opportunities. To make most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Slickline Services Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Slickline Services Market is segmented as below: Application Onshore Offshore Geographic Landscape APAC Europe MEA North America South America To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40332Slickline Services Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our slickline services market report covers the following areas: Slickline Services Market size Slickline Services Market trends Slickline Services Market analysis This study identifies the introduction of digital slickline services as one of the prime reasons driving the slickline services market growth during the next few years.

Slickline Services Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the slickline services market, including some of the vendors such as AOS Orwell Ltd., Archer Ltd., Baker Hughes Co., Expro Holdings UK 2 Ltd., Halliburton Co., Pioneer Energy Services Corp., Schlumberger Ltd., Superior Energy Services Inc., Weatherford International Plc, and Wellservices BV. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the slickline services market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024 Detailed information on factors that will assist slickline services market growth during the next five years Estimation of the slickline services market size and its contribution to the parent market Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior The growth of the slickline services market Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of slickline services market vendors

Table of Contents:PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARYPART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

2.1 Preface 2.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem Market characteristics Value chain analysis Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition Market sizing 2019 Market outlook Market size and forecast 2019-2024

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers Bargaining power of suppliers Threat of new entrants Threat of substitutes Threat of rivalry Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION

Market segmentation by application Comparison by application Onshore – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Offshore – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Market opportunity by application

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPEPART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic segmentation Geographic comparison North America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 APAC – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Europe – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 MEA – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 South America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Key leading countries Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORKPART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers Market challenges

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

Rise in deepwater and ultra-deepwater E&P activities Declining prices of raw materials Introduction of digital slickline services

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview Landscape disruption Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered Vendor classification Market positioning of vendors AOS Orwell Ltd. Archer Ltd. Baker Hughes Co. Expro Holdings UK 2 Ltd. Halliburton Co. Pioneer Energy Services Corp. Schlumberger Ltd. Superior Energy Services Inc. Weatherford International Plc Wellservices BV

PART 14: APPENDIX

Research methodology List of abbreviations Definition of market positioning of vendors

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

