Insights on the Global Wind Turbine Gearbox Market 2020-2024 |COVID-19 Analysis, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Threats | Technavio

Technavio has been monitoring the wind turbine gearbox market and it is poised to grow by USD 3.81 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200814005039/en/Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Wind Turbine Gearbox Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19.Please Request Free Sample Report on COVID-19 ImpactFrequently Asked Questions- At what rate is the market projected to grow during the forecast period 2020-2024?

Growing at a CAGR of almost 6%, the market growth will accelerate in the forecast period.

What is the key factor driving the market?

Increase in offshore wind energy installations is one of the key factors driving the market growth.

Who are the top players in the market?

Dana Inc., Flender GmBH (Winergy), General Electric Co., ISHIBASHI Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Moventas Gears Oy, Nanjing High Accurate Drive, Equipment Manufacturing Group Co. Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, Siemens AG, Voith GmbH & Co. KGaA, and ZF Friedrichshafen AG are some of the major market participants.

Which region is expected to hold the highest market share?

APAC

What is the year-over-year growth rate of the global market?

The year-over-year growth rate for 2020 is estimated at 1.85%. The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. Dana Inc., Flender GmBH (Winergy), General Electric Co., ISHIBASHI Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Moventas Gears Oy, Nanjing High Accurate Drive Equipment Manufacturing Group Co. Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, Siemens AG, Voith GmbH & Co. KGaA, and ZF Friedrichshafen AG are some of the major market participants. The increase in offshore wind energy installations will offer immense growth opportunities. To make most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Wind Turbine Gearbox Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Wind Turbine Gearbox Market is segmented as below: Type New Replacement Geography APAC Europe North America South America MEA To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR41387Wind Turbine Gearbox Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our wind turbine gearbox market report covers the following areas: Wind Turbine Gearbox Market size Wind Turbine Gearbox Market trends Wind Turbine Gearbox Market analysis This study identifies the rise in renewable energy consumption as one of the prime reasons driving the wind turbine gearbox market growth during the next few years.

Wind Turbine Gearbox Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the wind turbine gearbox market, including some of the vendors such as Dana Inc., Flender GmBH (Winergy), General Electric Co., ISHIBASHI Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Moventas Gears Oy, Nanjing High Accurate Drive Equipment Manufacturing Group Co. Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, Siemens AG, Voith GmbH & Co. KGaA, and ZF Friedrichshafen AG. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the wind turbine gearbox market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. Technavio’s SUBSCRIPTION platformWind Turbine Gearbox Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024 Detailed information on factors that will assist wind turbine gearbox market growth during the next five years Estimation of the wind turbine gearbox market size and its contribution to the parent market Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior The growth of the wind turbine gearbox market Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of wind turbine gearbox market vendors

