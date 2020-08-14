|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
20:30 | 14.08.2020
Insights on the Global Wind Turbine Gearbox Market 2020-2024 |COVID-19 Analysis, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Threats | Technavio
Technavio has been monitoring the wind turbine gearbox market and it is poised to grow by USD 3.81 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. Dana Inc., Flender GmBH (Winergy), General Electric Co., ISHIBASHI Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Moventas Gears Oy, Nanjing High Accurate Drive Equipment Manufacturing Group Co. Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, Siemens AG, Voith GmbH & Co. KGaA, and ZF Friedrichshafen AG are some of the major market participants. The increase in offshore wind energy installations will offer immense growth opportunities. To make most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Type
New
Replacement
Geography
APAC
Europe
North America
South America
MEA
To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR41387
Wind Turbine Gearbox Market size
Wind Turbine Gearbox Market trends
Wind Turbine Gearbox Market analysis
This study identifies the rise in renewable energy consumption as one of the prime reasons driving the wind turbine gearbox market growth during the next few years.
Detailed information on factors that will assist wind turbine gearbox market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the wind turbine gearbox market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the wind turbine gearbox market
Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of wind turbine gearbox market vendors
Value chain analysis
Market segment analysis
Market size 2019
Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 – 2024
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Comparison by Type
New – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Replacement – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Market opportunity by Type
Geographic comparison
APAC – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Europe – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
North America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
South America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
MEA – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Volume driver – Demand led growth
Volume driver – Supply led growth
Volume driver – External factors
Volume driver – Demand shift in adjacent markets
Price driver – Inflation
Price driver – Shift from lower to higher priced units
Market challenges
Market trends
Landscape disruption
Market positioning of vendors
Dana Inc.
Flender GmBH (Winergy)
General Electric Co.
ISHIBASHI Manufacturing Co. Ltd.
Moventas Gears Oy
Nanjing High Accurate Drive Equipment Manufacturing Group Co. Ltd.
Robert Bosch GmbH
Siemens AG
Voith GmbH & Co. KGaA
ZF Friedrichshafen AG
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
