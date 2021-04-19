ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
19:13 | 22.12.2021
Insights on the Industrial Boilers Global Market to 2027 – Featuring Bulbrite Industries, Eaton and FSL Autotech Among Others – ResearchAndMarkets.com

The “Industrial Boilers – Global Market Trajectory & Analytics” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Industrial Boilers estimated at 859.8 Thousand Tons of Steam Per Hour (TSPH) in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of 1.2 Million Tons of Steam Per Hour (TSPH) by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% over the analysis period 2020-2027.

Chemical, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.4% CAGR and reach 242 Thousand Tons of Steam Per Hour (TSPH) by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Food & Beverage segment is readjusted to a revised 5.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at 253.3 Thousand Tons of Steam Per Hour (TSPH), While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.5% CAGR
The Industrial Boilers market in the U.S. is estimated at 253.3 Thousand Tons of Steam Per Hour (TSPH) in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of 210.7 Thousand Tons of Steam Per Hour (TSPH) by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.3% and 4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.5% CAGR.
Oil & Gas Segment to Record 5.5% CAGR
In the global Oil & Gas segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of 72.9 Thousand Tons of Steam Per Hour (TSPH) in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of 106.9 Thousand Tons of Steam Per Hour (TSPH) by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach 132.8 Thousand Tons of Steam Per Hour (TSPH) by the year 2027.
Select Competitors (Total 130 Featured):
Acuity Brands Lighting Inc.

Bulbrite Industries Inc.

CNLIGHT Company Ltd.

Eaton Corporation plc

EYE Lighting International of North America Inc.

FSL Autotech Co. Ltd.

General Electric Company

Halonix Limited

Havells India Limited

Hella KGaA Hueck & Co.

Hubbell Lighting Inc.

Kensun Inc.

Koito Manufacturing Company Ltd.

NVC Lighting Technology Corporation

OSRAM GmbH

PIAA Corporation

Surya Roshni Ltd.

Tridonic GmbH & Co KG

Universal Lighting Technologies Inc.

USHIO America Inc.

Valeo SA
Key Topics Covered:I. METHODOLOGYII. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of COVID-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Industrial Boilers: Reliable, Efficient, and Providing an Incredible Level of Performance Possibilities

Major Industrial Boiler Trends Summarized

Recent Market Activity

Global Market Outlook

While Fiscal Cliff Concerns Recede to Background, Improving Economy Bodes Well for Market Adoption
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Growing Prominence of Smart Boilers with Reduced Emissions, Decreased Maintenance Costs, and Improved Reliability Drives Healthy Market Growth

Novel Smart Technology to Monitor Boiler Water Level

Smart Way to Achieve Boiler Efficiency in Fruit/VegeTable Processing Plants

Focus on Sustainability and Energy Efficiency Drive Boiler Replacement Initiatives across the World

Retrofitting Existing Boilers with Advanced Components

Migrating towards Liquid Wood

Limiting NOx Emissions

Using Fully Metered or Parallel Positioning Systems

O2 Trim System and Variable Frequency Fan Drive (VFD)

Benefits of Fully Metered or Parallel Positioning Systems

Improving Iron and Steel Production Drives Demand for Industrial Boilers

Growing Construction Activity Worldwide Boost Prospects for Boilers in Building Materials Production

Stability in Global Manufacturing PMI Signals Growth Opportunities

Safety Attribute of Water Tube Boilers Drive Higher Adoption than Conventional Fire Tube Boilers

Increasing Global Investments on Oil & Gas Infrastructure Provides the Perfect Platform for Market Expansion

Superior Attributes of Circulating Fluidized Bed (CFB) Boilers over Pulverized Coal (PC) Technology Drive Demand

Benefits of CFB Boiler Technology

CFB Technology’s Place in the Global Renewables Landscape

CFB Option Provides Optimal Value

Asia-Pacific: The CFB Boiler Market with the Highest Growth Potential

Spearheaded by China, Waste Heat Boilers Make a Strong Comeback

Energy Efficiency Remain Major Cost Driver for Industrial Boilers

Fuel Diversification Trend to Strongly Influence Industrial Boiler Market

Developing Countries: Primary Drivers of Growth

Migration from Coal to Natural Gas Fuel Presents Numerous Challenges

Multi-Fuel Boilers Become a Necessity for Optimizing Power Consumption

Multi-fuel Operation Poses Challenges for Boiler Operators

Heating Equipment in Key High Growth

Application Industries

Chemical Industry

Food Industry

Breweries & Distilleries
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVEIII. MARKET ANALYSISIV. COMPETITION
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rf46o2
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211222005505/en/

NEWSLETTER

Abonnieren Sie jetzt unsere
Financial.de-Newsletter:
- Daily
- Weekly

WIRTSCHAFTSNACHRICHTEN

09:04 Uhr | 19.04.2021
Ifo: Corona trifft Städte ...

08:57 Uhr | 19.04.2021
Kreise: Söder nach Treffen mit ...

08:52 Uhr | 19.04.2021
AKTIE IM FOKUS: Eon nach ...

08:52 Uhr | 19.04.2021
Sitzung des UEFA-Exekutivkomitees ...

08:49 Uhr | 19.04.2021
Aktien Asien: China-Börsen klar ...

Kursverzögerung mind. +15 min

 

 

 
Partner Nutzung Quellen & Copyright
ARIVA.DE AG Goldinvest.de AGB Werbung Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
Deutsche Börse AG iwr.de Impressum © 1998-2021 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
eResearch MIDAS Research Datenschutz Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
finanznachrichten.de Performaxx Disclaimer