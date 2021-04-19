19:13 | 22.12.2021

Insights on the Industrial Boilers Global Market to 2027 – Featuring Bulbrite Industries, Eaton and FSL Autotech Among Others – ResearchAndMarkets.com

The “Industrial Boilers – Global Market Trajectory & Analytics” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Industrial Boilers estimated at 859.8 Thousand Tons of Steam Per Hour (TSPH) in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of 1.2 Million Tons of Steam Per Hour (TSPH) by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Chemical, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.4% CAGR and reach 242 Thousand Tons of Steam Per Hour (TSPH) by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Food & Beverage segment is readjusted to a revised 5.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at 253.3 Thousand Tons of Steam Per Hour (TSPH), While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.5% CAGR

The Industrial Boilers market in the U.S. is estimated at 253.3 Thousand Tons of Steam Per Hour (TSPH) in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of 210.7 Thousand Tons of Steam Per Hour (TSPH) by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.3% and 4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.5% CAGR.

Oil & Gas Segment to Record 5.5% CAGR

In the global Oil & Gas segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of 72.9 Thousand Tons of Steam Per Hour (TSPH) in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of 106.9 Thousand Tons of Steam Per Hour (TSPH) by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach 132.8 Thousand Tons of Steam Per Hour (TSPH) by the year 2027.

Select Competitors (Total 130 Featured):

Key Topics Covered:I. METHODOLOGYII. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights World Market Trajectories Impact of COVID-19 and a Looming Global Recession Industrial Boilers: Reliable, Efficient, and Providing an Incredible Level of Performance Possibilities Major Industrial Boiler Trends Summarized Recent Market Activity Global Market Outlook While Fiscal Cliff Concerns Recede to Background, Improving Economy Bodes Well for Market Adoption

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Prominence of Smart Boilers with Reduced Emissions, Decreased Maintenance Costs, and Improved Reliability Drives Healthy Market Growth Novel Smart Technology to Monitor Boiler Water Level Smart Way to Achieve Boiler Efficiency in Fruit/VegeTable Processing Plants Focus on Sustainability and Energy Efficiency Drive Boiler Replacement Initiatives across the World Retrofitting Existing Boilers with Advanced Components Migrating towards Liquid Wood Limiting NOx Emissions Using Fully Metered or Parallel Positioning Systems O2 Trim System and Variable Frequency Fan Drive (VFD) Benefits of Fully Metered or Parallel Positioning Systems Improving Iron and Steel Production Drives Demand for Industrial Boilers Growing Construction Activity Worldwide Boost Prospects for Boilers in Building Materials Production Stability in Global Manufacturing PMI Signals Growth Opportunities Safety Attribute of Water Tube Boilers Drive Higher Adoption than Conventional Fire Tube Boilers Increasing Global Investments on Oil & Gas Infrastructure Provides the Perfect Platform for Market Expansion Superior Attributes of Circulating Fluidized Bed (CFB) Boilers over Pulverized Coal (PC) Technology Drive Demand Benefits of CFB Boiler Technology CFB Technology’s Place in the Global Renewables Landscape CFB Option Provides Optimal Value Asia-Pacific: The CFB Boiler Market with the Highest Growth Potential Spearheaded by China, Waste Heat Boilers Make a Strong Comeback Energy Efficiency Remain Major Cost Driver for Industrial Boilers Fuel Diversification Trend to Strongly Influence Industrial Boiler Market Developing Countries: Primary Drivers of Growth Migration from Coal to Natural Gas Fuel Presents Numerous Challenges Multi-Fuel Boilers Become a Necessity for Optimizing Power Consumption Multi-fuel Operation Poses Challenges for Boiler Operators Heating Equipment in Key High Growth Application Industries Chemical Industry Food Industry Breweries & Distilleries

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVEIII. MARKET ANALYSISIV. COMPETITION

