|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
19:13 | 22.12.2021
Insights on the Industrial Boilers Global Market to 2027 – Featuring Bulbrite Industries, Eaton and FSL Autotech Among Others – ResearchAndMarkets.com
The “Industrial Boilers – Global Market Trajectory & Analytics” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Industrial Boilers estimated at 859.8 Thousand Tons of Steam Per Hour (TSPH) in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of 1.2 Million Tons of Steam Per Hour (TSPH) by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% over the analysis period 2020-2027.
Chemical, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.4% CAGR and reach 242 Thousand Tons of Steam Per Hour (TSPH) by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Food & Beverage segment is readjusted to a revised 5.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
Bulbrite Industries Inc.
CNLIGHT Company Ltd.
Eaton Corporation plc
EYE Lighting International of North America Inc.
FSL Autotech Co. Ltd.
General Electric Company
Halonix Limited
Havells India Limited
Hella KGaA Hueck & Co.
Hubbell Lighting Inc.
Kensun Inc.
Koito Manufacturing Company Ltd.
NVC Lighting Technology Corporation
OSRAM GmbH
PIAA Corporation
Surya Roshni Ltd.
Tridonic GmbH & Co KG
Universal Lighting Technologies Inc.
USHIO America Inc.
Valeo SA
World Market Trajectories
Impact of COVID-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Industrial Boilers: Reliable, Efficient, and Providing an Incredible Level of Performance Possibilities
Major Industrial Boiler Trends Summarized
Recent Market Activity
Global Market Outlook
While Fiscal Cliff Concerns Recede to Background, Improving Economy Bodes Well for Market Adoption
Novel Smart Technology to Monitor Boiler Water Level
Smart Way to Achieve Boiler Efficiency in Fruit/VegeTable Processing Plants
Focus on Sustainability and Energy Efficiency Drive Boiler Replacement Initiatives across the World
Retrofitting Existing Boilers with Advanced Components
Migrating towards Liquid Wood
Limiting NOx Emissions
Using Fully Metered or Parallel Positioning Systems
O2 Trim System and Variable Frequency Fan Drive (VFD)
Benefits of Fully Metered or Parallel Positioning Systems
Improving Iron and Steel Production Drives Demand for Industrial Boilers
Growing Construction Activity Worldwide Boost Prospects for Boilers in Building Materials Production
Stability in Global Manufacturing PMI Signals Growth Opportunities
Safety Attribute of Water Tube Boilers Drive Higher Adoption than Conventional Fire Tube Boilers
Increasing Global Investments on Oil & Gas Infrastructure Provides the Perfect Platform for Market Expansion
Superior Attributes of Circulating Fluidized Bed (CFB) Boilers over Pulverized Coal (PC) Technology Drive Demand
Benefits of CFB Boiler Technology
CFB Technology’s Place in the Global Renewables Landscape
CFB Option Provides Optimal Value
Asia-Pacific: The CFB Boiler Market with the Highest Growth Potential
Spearheaded by China, Waste Heat Boilers Make a Strong Comeback
Energy Efficiency Remain Major Cost Driver for Industrial Boilers
Fuel Diversification Trend to Strongly Influence Industrial Boiler Market
Developing Countries: Primary Drivers of Growth
Migration from Coal to Natural Gas Fuel Presents Numerous Challenges
Multi-Fuel Boilers Become a Necessity for Optimizing Power Consumption
Multi-fuel Operation Poses Challenges for Boiler Operators
Heating Equipment in Key High Growth
Application Industries
Chemical Industry
Food Industry
Breweries & Distilleries
|Partner
|Nutzung
|Quellen & Copyright
|ARIVA.DE AG
|Goldinvest.de
|AGB
|Werbung
|Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
|Deutsche Börse AG
|iwr.de
|Impressum
|© 1998-2021 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
|eResearch
|MIDAS Research
|Datenschutz
|Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
|finanznachrichten.de
|Performaxx
|Disclaimer