15:33 | 27.08.2020

Insights on the Irrigation Controllers Global Market to 2027 – Featuring Calsense, Galcon Israel & Greeniq Among Others – ResearchAndMarkets.com

The “Irrigation Controllers – Global Market Trajectory & Analytics” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering. The publisher brings years of research experience to the 8th edition of this report. The 278-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.

Global Irrigation Controllers Market to Reach $2.1 Billion by 2027

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Irrigation Controllers estimated at US$712.1 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 16.4% over the period 2020-2027. Weather-based, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 16.2% CAGR and reach US$1.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Sensor-based segment is readjusted to a revised 16.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $191.8 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 21.3% CAGR

The Irrigation Controllers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$191.8 Million in the year 2020. China, the world’s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$478.7 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 21.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 11.8% and 14.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 13% CAGR.

Competitors identified in this market include, among others:

Calsense Galcon Israel Greeniq Ltd. Hunter Industries, Inc. Hydropoint Data Systems Lindsay Corporation Nelson Irrigation Corporation Netafim Ltd. Rachio Inc. Rain Bird Corporation. Toro Company Valmont Industries, Inc. Weathermatic

Global Competitor Market Shares Irrigation Controllers Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025 Impact of COVID-19 and a Looming Global Recession

