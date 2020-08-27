|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
15:33 | 27.08.2020
Insights on the Irrigation Controllers Global Market to 2027 – Featuring Calsense, Galcon Israel & Greeniq Among Others – ResearchAndMarkets.com
The “Irrigation Controllers – Global Market Trajectory & Analytics” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
The publisher brings years of research experience to the 8th edition of this report. The 278-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Weather-based, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 16.2% CAGR and reach US$1.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Sensor-based segment is readjusted to a revised 16.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
Galcon Israel
Greeniq Ltd.
Hunter Industries, Inc.
Hydropoint Data Systems
Lindsay Corporation
Nelson Irrigation Corporation
Netafim Ltd.
Rachio Inc.
Rain Bird Corporation.
Toro Company
Valmont Industries, Inc.
Weathermatic
Irrigation Controllers Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of COVID-19 and a Looming Global Recession
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7k28en
|Partner
|Nutzung
|Quellen & Copyright
|ARIVA.DE AG
|Goldinvest.de
|AGB
|Werbung
|Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
|Deutsche Börse AG
|iwr.de
|Impressum
|© 1998-2020 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
|eResearch
|MIDAS Research
|Datenschutz
|Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
|finanznachrichten.de
|Performaxx
|Disclaimer