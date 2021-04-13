ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
13:02 | 13.04.2021
Insights on the Land Drilling Rigs Global Market to 2025 – Rising Global Oil and Gas Consumption is Driving Growth – ResearchAndMarkets.com

The “Global Land Drilling Rigs Market 2021-2025” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The publisher has been monitoring the land drilling rigs market and it is poised to grow by $3.26 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 3% during the forecast period.

The report on land drilling rigs market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rising global oil and gas consumption and discovery of new oil fields.

The land drilling rigs market analysis includes type segment an geographical landscapes. This study identifies the rise in unconventional oil and gas resources as one of the prime reasons driving the land drilling rigs market growth during the next few years.
Companies Mentioned
Archer Ltd.

Cactus Drilling Co. LLC

Drillmec Spa

Helmerich & Payne Inc.

KCA Deutag Alpha Ltd.

Nabors Industries Ltd.

National Oilwell Varco Inc.

Parker Drilling Co.

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc.

Weatherford International Plc
The report on land drilling rigs market covers the following areas:
Land drilling rigs market sizing

Land drilling rigs market forecast

Land drilling rigs market industry analysis

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research – both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.
Key Topics Covered: 1. Executive Summary
Market Overview
2. Market Landscape
Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis
3. Market Sizing
Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 – 2025
4. Five Forces Analysis
Five Forces Summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition
5. Market Segmentation by Type
Market segments

Comparison by Type

Conventional rigs – Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Mobile rigs – Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Type
6. Customer landscape 7. Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

MEA – Market size and forecast 2020-2025

North America – Market size and forecast 2020-2025

APAC – Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe – Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America – Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends
8. Vendor Landscape
Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive Scenario
9. Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Archer Ltd.

Cactus Drilling Co. LLC

Drillmec Spa

Helmerich & Payne Inc.

KCA Deutag Alpha Ltd.

Nabors Industries Ltd.

National Oilwell Varco Inc.

Parker Drilling Co.

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc.

Weatherford International Plc
10. Appendix
Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4b70rn
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210413005612/en/

NEWSLETTER

Abonnieren Sie jetzt unsere
Financial.de-Newsletter:
- Daily
- Weekly

WIRTSCHAFTSNACHRICHTEN

13:09 Uhr | 13.04.2021
EU-Kommissar tritt ...

13:08 Uhr | 13.04.2021
Ölpreise steigen - Chinas ...

13:04 Uhr | 13.04.2021
Berliner Senat beschließt mehr ...

13:03 Uhr | 13.04.2021
Umfrage: 39 Prozent der ...

13:00 Uhr | 13.04.2021
Strafprozess um mutmaßliche ...

Kursverzögerung mind. +15 min

 

 

 
Partner Nutzung Quellen & Copyright
ARIVA.DE AG Goldinvest.de AGB Werbung Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
Deutsche Börse AG iwr.de Impressum © 1998-2021 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
eResearch MIDAS Research Datenschutz Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
finanznachrichten.de Performaxx Disclaimer