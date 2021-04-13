|
Insights on the Land Drilling Rigs Global Market to 2025 – Rising Global Oil and Gas Consumption is Driving Growth – ResearchAndMarkets.com
The “Global Land Drilling Rigs Market 2021-2025” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
The publisher has been monitoring the land drilling rigs market and it is poised to grow by $3.26 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 3% during the forecast period.
The report on land drilling rigs market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rising global oil and gas consumption and discovery of new oil fields.
The land drilling rigs market analysis includes type segment an geographical landscapes. This study identifies the rise in unconventional oil and gas resources as one of the prime reasons driving the land drilling rigs market growth during the next few years.
Cactus Drilling Co. LLC
Drillmec Spa
Helmerich & Payne Inc.
KCA Deutag Alpha Ltd.
Nabors Industries Ltd.
National Oilwell Varco Inc.
Parker Drilling Co.
Patterson-UTI Energy Inc.
Weatherford International Plc
Land drilling rigs market forecast
Land drilling rigs market industry analysis
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research – both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.
Value chain analysis
Market segment analysis
Market size 2020
Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 – 2025
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Comparison by Type
Conventional rigs – Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Mobile rigs – Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market opportunity by Type
Geographic comparison
MEA – Market size and forecast 2020-2025
North America – Market size and forecast 2020-2025
APAC – Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Europe – Market size and forecast 2020-2025
South America – Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Market drivers
Market challenges
Market trends
Landscape disruption
Competitive Scenario
Market positioning of vendors
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4b70rn
