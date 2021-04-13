13:02 | 13.04.2021

Insights on the Land Drilling Rigs Global Market to 2025 – Rising Global Oil and Gas Consumption is Driving Growth – ResearchAndMarkets.com

The “Global Land Drilling Rigs Market 2021-2025” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering. The publisher has been monitoring the land drilling rigs market and it is poised to grow by $3.26 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 3% during the forecast period. The report on land drilling rigs market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rising global oil and gas consumption and discovery of new oil fields. The land drilling rigs market analysis includes type segment an geographical landscapes. This study identifies the rise in unconventional oil and gas resources as one of the prime reasons driving the land drilling rigs market growth during the next few years.

Companies Mentioned

Archer Ltd. Cactus Drilling Co. LLC Drillmec Spa Helmerich & Payne Inc. KCA Deutag Alpha Ltd. Nabors Industries Ltd. National Oilwell Varco Inc. Parker Drilling Co. Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. Weatherford International Plc

The report on land drilling rigs market covers the following areas:

Land drilling rigs market sizing Land drilling rigs market forecast Land drilling rigs market industry analysis The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors. The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research – both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.

Key Topics Covered: 1. Executive Summary

Market Overview

2. Market Landscape

Market ecosystem Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

Market definition Market segment analysis Market size 2020 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 – 2025

4. Five Forces Analysis

Five Forces Summary Bargaining power of buyers Bargaining power of suppliers Threat of new entrants Threat of substitutes Threat of rivalry Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments Comparison by Type Conventional rigs – Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Mobile rigs – Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Market opportunity by Type

6. Customer landscape 7. Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation Geographic comparison MEA – Market size and forecast 2020-2025 North America – Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC – Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe – Market size and forecast 2020-2025 South America – Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Key leading countries Market opportunity by geography Market drivers Market challenges Market trends

8. Vendor Landscape

Overview Landscape disruption Competitive Scenario

9. Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered Market positioning of vendors Archer Ltd. Cactus Drilling Co. LLC Drillmec Spa Helmerich & Payne Inc. KCA Deutag Alpha Ltd. Nabors Industries Ltd. National Oilwell Varco Inc. Parker Drilling Co. Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. Weatherford International Plc

10. Appendix

Scope of the report Currency conversion rates for US$ Research methodology List of abbreviations For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4b70rn

