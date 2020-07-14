|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
2:00 | 15.07.2020
Insights on the Lead-Acid Battery Market in Southeast Asia 2020-2024 | COVID-19 Analysis, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Threats | Technavio
The lead-acid battery market size in Southeast Asia market size is expected to grow by USD 1.97 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period. Download Free Sample Report
The increasing deployment of microgrids will drive the lead-acid battery market growth in Southeast Asia during the forecast period. A microgrid is a small-scale, localized power station than can either operate independently or in congruence with the main central grid. As a way to incorporate renewables, microgrids often involve multiple energy resources such as solar, wind, biomass, geothermal, and fossil fuel generators. With the integration of renewable power sources, it can function as hybrid and operates independently to supply power to a local community, a university, or a military base, among others. This will necessitate the use of energy storage systems such as lead-acid batteries to compensate for the intermittency of renewables.
East Penn Manufacturing Co. Inc.
EnerSys
Exide Industries Ltd.
Exide Technologies
Hankook Tire Co. Ltd.
Johnson Controls International Plc
PT Selatan Jadi Jaya
PT. Trimitra Baterai Prakasa
GS Yuasa International Ltd.
Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
Covers market data for 2019, 2020, till 2024
Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)
Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Detailed information on factors that will assist lead-acid battery market growth in Southeast Asia during the next five years
Estimation of the lead-acid battery market size in Southeast Asiaand its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the lead-acid battery market in Southeast Asia
Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of lead-acid battery market vendors in Southeast Asia
Market characteristics
Value chain analysis
Market segment analysis
Market size 2019
Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 – 2024
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Comparison by Application
Automotive – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Stationary – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Motive – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Market opportunity by Application
Comparison by Type
VRLA – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
FLA – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Market opportunity by Type
Geographic comparison
Thailand – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Malaysia – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Indonesia – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Singapore – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Rest of South-East Asia – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Market opportunity by geography
Landscape disruption
Market positioning of vendors
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
For more information about this report visit www.technavio.com/report/lead-acid-battery-market-in-southeast-asia-industry-analysis?
