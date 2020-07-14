ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
Insights on the Lead-Acid Battery Market in Southeast Asia 2020-2024 | COVID-19 Analysis, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Threats | Technavio

The lead-acid battery market size in Southeast Asia market size is expected to grow by USD 1.97 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period. Download Free Sample Report
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200714005855/en/Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Lead-acid Battery Market in Southeast Asia 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire).
The increasing deployment of microgrids, and the hybrid power systems implementation in telecom towers are among the major factors propelling market growth. However, factors such as the growing popularity of li-ion batteries may hamper market growth.

The increasing deployment of microgrids will drive the lead-acid battery market growth in Southeast Asia during the forecast period. A microgrid is a small-scale, localized power station than can either operate independently or in congruence with the main central grid. As a way to incorporate renewables, microgrids often involve multiple energy resources such as solar, wind, biomass, geothermal, and fossil fuel generators. With the integration of renewable power sources, it can function as hybrid and operates independently to supply power to a local community, a university, or a military base, among others. This will necessitate the use of energy storage systems such as lead-acid batteries to compensate for the intermittency of renewables.
Lead-Acid Battery Market in Southeast Asia: Type Landscape
Based on the type segmentation analysis, the VRLA batteries segment is expected to witness lucrative growth during the forecast period. This is mainly attributed to several factors such as the increasing demand for sealed maintenance batteries in the developing countries, the rising usage of UPS, and the increasing sales of golf carts.
Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.
What our reports offer:
Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers market data for 2019, 2020, till 2024

Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Lead-acid Battery Market in Southeast Asia 2020-2024: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist lead-acid battery market growth in Southeast Asia during the next five years

Estimation of the lead-acid battery market size in Southeast Asiaand its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the lead-acid battery market in Southeast Asia

Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of lead-acid battery market vendors in Southeast Asia
Table of Contents:Executive SummaryMarket Landscape
Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 – 2024
Five Forces Analysis
Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
Market segments

Comparison by Application

Automotive – Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Stationary – Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Motive – Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Application
Market Segmentation by Type
Market segments

Comparison by Type

VRLA – Market size and forecast 2019-2024

FLA – Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Type
Customer LandscapeGeographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Thailand – Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Malaysia – Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Indonesia – Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Singapore – Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Rest of South-East Asia – Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by geography
Market DriversMarket ChallengesMarket TrendsVendor Landscape
Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

C&D Technologies Inc.

East Penn Manufacturing Co. Inc.

EnerSys

Exide Industries Ltd.

Exide Technologies

Hankook Tire Co. Ltd.

Johnson Controls International Plc

PT Selatan Jadi Jaya

PT. Trimitra Baterai Prakasa

GS Yuasa International Ltd.
Appendix
Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

For more information about this report visit www.technavio.com/report/lead-acid-battery-market-in-southeast-asia-industry-analysis
