Insights on the Lead-Acid Battery Market in Southeast Asia 2020-2024 | COVID-19 Analysis, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Threats | Technavio

The lead-acid battery market size in Southeast Asia market size is expected to grow by USD 1.97 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period. Download Free Sample Report

The increasing deployment of microgrids, and the hybrid power systems implementation in telecom towers are among the major factors propelling market growth. However, factors such as the growing popularity of li-ion batteries may hamper market growth. The increasing deployment of microgrids will drive the lead-acid battery market growth in Southeast Asia during the forecast period. A microgrid is a small-scale, localized power station than can either operate independently or in congruence with the main central grid. As a way to incorporate renewables, microgrids often involve multiple energy resources such as solar, wind, biomass, geothermal, and fossil fuel generators. With the integration of renewable power sources, it can function as hybrid and operates independently to supply power to a local community, a university, or a military base, among others. This will necessitate the use of energy storage systems such as lead-acid batteries to compensate for the intermittency of renewables.

Based on the type segmentation analysis, the VRLA batteries segment is expected to witness lucrative growth during the forecast period. This is mainly attributed to several factors such as the increasing demand for sealed maintenance batteries in the developing countries, the rising usage of UPS, and the increasing sales of golf carts.

C&D Technologies Inc. East Penn Manufacturing Co. Inc. EnerSys Exide Industries Ltd. Exide Technologies Hankook Tire Co. Ltd. Johnson Controls International Plc PT Selatan Jadi Jaya PT. Trimitra Baterai Prakasa GS Yuasa International Ltd.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19.

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024 Detailed information on factors that will assist lead-acid battery market growth in Southeast Asia during the next five years Estimation of the lead-acid battery market size in Southeast Asiaand its contribution to the parent market Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior The growth of the lead-acid battery market in Southeast Asia Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of lead-acid battery market vendors in Southeast Asia

Vendors covered: C&D Technologies Inc. East Penn Manufacturing Co. Inc. EnerSys Exide Industries Ltd. Exide Technologies Hankook Tire Co. Ltd. Johnson Controls International Plc PT Selatan Jadi Jaya PT. Trimitra Baterai Prakasa GS Yuasa International Ltd.

