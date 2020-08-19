|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
12:36 | 19.08.2020
Insights on the Marine Fuel Injection System Global Market to 2027 – 47 Companies Profiled Including Caterpillar, Cummins & Delphi Automotive – ResearchAndMarkets.com
The “Marine Fuel Injection System – Global Market Trajectory & Analytics” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
The publisher brings years of research experience to the 8th edition of this report. The 287-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Inland Waterways Transport Vessel, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 2.6% CAGR and reach US$1.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Commercial Vessels segment is readjusted to a revised 2.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
Cummins, Inc.
Delphi Automotive PLC
Denso Corporation
Liebherr International Deutschland GmbH
MAN SE
Robert Bosch GmbH
Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC
Woodward, Inc.
YANMAR Co., Ltd.
Marine Fuel Injection System: A Prelude
Global Competitor Market Shares
Marine Fuel Injection System Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kqkk0p
