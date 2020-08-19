12:36 | 19.08.2020

Insights on the Marine Fuel Injection System Global Market to 2027 – 47 Companies Profiled Including Caterpillar, Cummins & Delphi Automotive – ResearchAndMarkets.com

The “Marine Fuel Injection System – Global Market Trajectory & Analytics” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering. The publisher brings years of research experience to the 8th edition of this report. The 287-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.

Global Marine Fuel Injection System Market to Reach $5.6 Billion by 2027

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Marine Fuel Injection System estimated at US$4.7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$5.6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.5% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Inland Waterways Transport Vessel, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 2.6% CAGR and reach US$1.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Commercial Vessels segment is readjusted to a revised 2.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.7% CAGR

The Marine Fuel Injection System market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.3 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.1 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.6% and 1.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.1% CAGR.

Offshore Support Vessels Segment to Record 2.1% CAGR

In the global Offshore Support Vessels segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 1.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$736.7 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$828.4 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$759.2 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 2.8% CAGR through the analysis period.

Competitors identified in this market include, among others:

Caterpillar, Inc. Cummins, Inc. Delphi Automotive PLC Denso Corporation Liebherr International Deutschland GmbH MAN SE Robert Bosch GmbH Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC Woodward, Inc. YANMAR Co., Ltd.

Key Topics Covered: I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPEII. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Product Overview Marine Fuel Injection System: A Prelude Global Competitor Market Shares Marine Fuel Injection System Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025 Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Innovations & Advancements

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVEIII. MARKET ANALYSISIV. COMPETITION

