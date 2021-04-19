|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
18:37 | 06.01.2022
Insights on the Mica Global Market to 2027 – Featuring Cleveland Mica Company, Cogebi and Imerys Among Others – ResearchAndMarkets.com
The “Mica – Global Market Trajectory & Analytics” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Mica estimated at 446.9 Thousand Metric Tons in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of 474.1 Thousand Metric Tons by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 0.8% over the period 2020-2027.
Natural Mica, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 0.6% CAGR and reach 211.5 Thousand Metric Tons by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Synthetic Mica segment is readjusted to a revised 1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
Cleveland Mica Company
Cogebi N.V.
Daruka Minerals
Franklin Industrial Minerals Co.
Gunpatroy Private Limited
Imerys
Mica Manufacturing Co. Pvt. Ltd.
Santa Fe Gold Corporation.
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
CANADA
JAPAN
CHINA
EUROPE
FRANCE
GERMANY
ITALY
UNITED KINGDOM
SPAIN
RUSSIA
REST OF EUROPE
ASIA-PACIFIC
AUSTRALIA
INDIA
SOUTH KOREA
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
LATIN AMERICA
ARGENTINA
BRAZIL
MEXICO
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
MIDDLE EAST
IRAN
ISRAEL
SAUDI ARABIA
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
AFRICA
